Texas, Florida

Prenuptial Agreement

About

Hi, I’m Chris. Each client I serve comes with unique needs, whether they are coming with separate assets they built before their marriage, they are facing the blending of families with children from different relationships, or perhaps they’re expecting an inheritance that must be kept separately. My goal and my practice is to ensure that each client thoroughly understands every option available to best protect their interests and move forward with the marriage with confidence!

I have represented individuals and business owners with different estate sizes, ranging from having no assets but expecting a small inheritance to multi-million dollar estates.

One of my proudest moments was when a client followed up with me and thanked me for my advice to also include her investment portfolio as part of the prenuptial agreement. She initially only set out to protect her home with her prenuptial agreement, but during her marriage her small investment accounts grew tremendously. Because the investment accounts were included as her separate property in the prenup, she was able to keep them after her divorce even though it was by far her largest asset and would have otherwise been considered property of the marriage, and therefore, subject to splitting with her ex-husband.

I partner with each client not only to help them achieve their goals, but I also work with them to approach the agreement and their prospective partner in a way that helps the relationship rather than diminish it. And I guide my clients through the prenuptial agreement process and beyond! I always hope they never need the agreement, but if they do, then my clients know they will be okay no matter what happens.

Why I practice law

I was drawn to the practice of law because of the profound effect I can have on one person. I’ve worked as an appellate and business attorney in the private sector, and I believe that estate planning (which includes prenuptial agreements) is part of being a well-rounded business attorney so I can approach every client holistically to help them accomplish their goals and protect their assets.

Fun fact

I have lived in three out of the four corners of the country. During my undergraduate studies I lived in Spain, and while serving in the Army I also lived in Asia. I love to travel, meet new people, and experience different cultures and their food.

Professional background

Education

University of Miami School of Law

L.L.M. in International Law

2013

Nova Southeastern University Law

J.D. in Law

2012

Arizona State University

B.S. in Kinesiology

2005

Experience

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2016 - Present

Epiq/DTI

Attorney

2015 - 2016

Sky Firm International

Consultant

2014 - 2015

Marlene Reiss Esq., P.A.

Attorney

2013 - 2014

Synergy Legal

Attorney

2012 - 2013

Isicoff, Ragatz & Koenigsberg, P.A.

Clerk

2011

Nova Southeastern University

Research Assistant

2010

Associations

Florida Bar Association

Member

2012 - Present