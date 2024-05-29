Resources
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
Registering a trademark
Getting trademark protection for your business name, logo or slogans is an important way to protect your work. Find out how to get started with this…
How to conduct a financial stress test for small business owners
A financial stress test can help small business owners make informed decisions during uncertain times. Here is how to conduct one.
Business Formation
What does it mean to be an LLC?
An LLC formation limits your personal liability and legally separates you from your business.
What is the difference between S corp and C corp?
Learn the differences between forming an S corp and a C corp and get help deciding which is right for your business
The complete guide to starting a business
From coming up with a business idea to taking that concept to market, this guide provides helpful information every step of the way.
What is an Illinois LLC search? A comprehensive guide
What is an Illinois LLC search? It is a vital tool for entrepreneurs and business owners to verify the availability of a full entity, business type,…
Estate Planning
Do all wills need to go through probate?
The death of a loved one can leave questions surrounding the estate plan of the deceased. Is it necessary to go through probate proceedings if there…
Estate Planning 101: Understanding probate lawyer fees
While not every estate needs an attorney, probate lawyer fees shouldn’t scare you off. By understanding the cost, you can see how probate attorneys…
What is a durable power of attorney, and how does it work?
A durable power of attorney helps you plan for the future, appointing someone to handle finances and make medical decisions if you're unable to.…
Is LegalZoom a good way to create a living trust?
LegalZoom has helped more than 100,000 people protect their families with a living trust. Having one helps communicate your wishes so your loved ones…
Intellectual Property
What are the different types of patents?
An inventor who knows about patents and understands the best way to use them has a huge advantage in protecting their invention.
Trademarks vs. copyrights: Which one is right for you?
Copyrights and trademarks are both important tools in protecting your intellectual property, but knowing what you need can be confusing.
How to check if a trademark is already registered
You can avoid legal trouble and countless headaches by being proactive to ensure you don't infringe on another company's trademark.
What are smart contracts, and how are they regulated and enforced?
How are smart contracts regulated and enforced? If there is a breach of contract, do you have the same legal remedies as traditional contracts?
