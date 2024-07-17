Kelsey Plum
We’ve partnered with the NBA, WNBA, and NBA G League to offer $3 million in grant funding and services to small business owners and emerging entrepreneurs.
Now in its third season, Fast Break for Small Business is the largest grant program for small business owners.* The program aims to assist business owners with the tools and resources they need to start and grow their businesses—the perfect play. This opportunity is designed to support both established and budding business ventures with the most significant distribution of funding for small business owners in recent years.*
Simply put, it’s a slam dunk for your small business.
Apply today for your chance at a $10,000 small business grant and/or up to $500 in LegalZoom products and services. Grant applications close on September 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET.
Small businesses that have been in operation for at least three months are eligible for a $10,000 small business grant and/or up to $500 in LegalZoom products and services. Entrepreneurs who have yet to launch their business are eligible for up to $500 in LegalZoom products and services.
If you’re just getting started, you can use your awarded product code to register and launch your business. If you’ve got an established business, you can apply your code toward an array of services to grow and protect your brand—like legal forms, Beneficial Ownership Information Reports, attorney-led trademark registration, and much more.
in grants for small business owners
in services for entrepreneurs starting their journeys
small businesses helped
We can help you form an LLC or a corporation. Not sure which? Help me decide.
Get help from an independent attorney licensed in your state so you're confident moving forward.
Let us help you build a powerful brand and defend against imitators.
Corrie Amos is committed to improving her community's health while not compromising on the quality or flavors of her Caribbean heritage. The Spice Theory is a small batch spice blend company that creates healthy, elevated at-home cooking experiences. Since receiving her grant, Amos has increased her marketing budget and covered her packaging expenses.
Seeing a gap in the market for reliable and affordable used cars in the Bay Area, Azzan Walker was inspired. As owner of one of the few Black-owned dealerships in the region, Walker and his team focus on keeping a consistent, high-quality inventory of cars at reasonable prices. Azzan applied his grant toward important production tools and more high-quality cars.
Allison Howard set out to create high-quality bedding that is comfortable, easy to care for, and takes care of skin and hair. Nollapelli’s bedding is made from a patent-pending fabric engineered to help you sleep cooler, smoother, drier, and deeper. Howard was able to increase site traffic by 400% thanks to ads she ran with her grant funds.
Grant applications are now open!
Our community partner, Accion Opportunity Fund, will manage the application process for Fast Break for Small Business. Applications close September 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET. All awardees will be announced by September 30, 2024.
