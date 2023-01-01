Home / Business / Business Operations / Business Data Protection

Business Data Protection

Protect yourself and your company from identity theft

Complete monitoring of your information from cyber threats, powered by our trusted service partner, Experian. You can now get Business Data Protection* with your Registered Agent service.

How it works

Set up your account and choose info you want monitored to guard against data breaches.

Receive email alerts if anything changes in your credit report or new activity is found.

If your identity is compromised, you get restoration help along with $1M identity theft insurance coverage.

Protection you can control


Personal identity is critical to protect in today's digital age. Business identity theft risk is just as important for owners like yourself to manage.


Here are some types of information you'll want to keep safe:

Web

Domain addresses

Company URL

Financial

Credit/debit card numbers

Bank account numbers

Contact

Telephone numbers

Email addresses

Personal

Driver's license numbers

Social security numbers

Make security a priority


Your Registered Agent service includes all the benefits of Business Data Protection (a $239 value*). Activate your account and prevent personal or business identity theft from damaging your credit and finances.

*This service is only available to customers who reside in the United States. United States