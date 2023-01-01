Website Terms and Conditions
Website terms and conditions

Website terms and conditions specify the rules governing use of a website. Because every website is different, you will need custom-drafted terms and conditions.

Privacy Policy

A privacy policy is your company disclosure statement to inform customers how their personal information will be collected, stored, disclosed to third parties and used on the site. Your privacy policy should be unique to your business.

Are website terms and conditions and a privacy policy required on a website?
That depends. A privacy policy is required for websites in industries that collect personally identifying information regarding their users. These industries may include the financial services industry and the health care industry. Also, certain states, such as Texas and California, require a website to have a privacy policy if the website can be accessed by one of their residents. Since the Internet is global, it is highly recommended to have both a privacy policy and terms and conditions for your website.
What is the difference between terms and conditions and a privacy policy?
Website terms and conditions generally govern how users can use your website and what relationship exists between the user and your company. A well-crafted terms and conditions might cover such areas as payment, taxes, refunds, gift certificates, accounts, as well as details about your company services, privacy policy, disclaimer, warranties, limitations on liability, etc. A privacy policy, on the other hand, is your company's statement of how you collect, use, store, protect, disclose and transfer both the personal and nonpersonal information of your users. Your company's terms and conditions and privacy policy will be as unique as your company and the services it provides.
Do website terms and conditions and a privacy policy provide liability protection?
A properly drafted terms and conditions and privacy policy provide protection against potential claims that may arise from users of your website, so long as a court is willing to enforce them. Courts may look more favorably on a company that has a posted privacy policy that the company adheres to. A court is also more likely to enforce a well-drafted and easily accessible terms and conditions. That's why it is crucial that the terms and conditions clearly describe to users what is and is not permitted on your website.

