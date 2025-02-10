We're LegalZoom, a leading online platform for legal services. On February 10, 2025 we acquired Formation Nation, a small business services company. This exciting move expands LegalZoom's offerings, adding Formation Nation's premium business formation and compliance services (under its Nevada Corporate Headquarters brand) as well as its popular low-cost services (under its flagship Inc Authority brand).



All positions at Formation Nation and its subsidiary brands are now recruited through the LegalZoom Talent Acquisition team. If you're interested in joining us, please explore our open roles below.



We look forward to meeting you!

