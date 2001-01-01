LZ Tax is redefining the tax business—join us

Empower small businesses to achieve their dreams. Help them increase profits, and not just during tax season. Make a difference in your clients' lives, while enjoying a balanced workload—year-round—all as a tax expert on the LZ Tax team.

Our experts love what they do

Hear directly from them what makes working for LZ Tax different.

Our goal is to make tax accessible

We believe every small business owner deserves the opportunity to achieve their dreams, and we're here to enable them by getting their taxes set up, and prepared, right.

Our passion is small
business success

Working with small business owners is about more than increasing their savings—it's about helping families live the lives they deserve.

Our culture is inclusive

Our team is the heart. We value diverse perspectives, and want to hear everyone's input, in their own unique voice. We're passionate about celebrating our cultures, and honoring our differences.

LegalZoom's guiding values

People first

We're all about people—both inside and outside the company—and we're committed to their continued wellness and success.

Unstoppable

We think big and work tirelessly to deliver the best experience for customers—and the best environment for employees.

Purpose-driven

We're united by our mission to democratize the law, and we strive to improve people's lives in everything we do.

Simplicity

This is a complex industry, and we've made it easier for customers and employees to get work done while facing fewer roadblocks.

LegalZoom has a long history of making an impact—now, LZ Tax is making its mark too

2 million+

businesses

LegalZoom's helped entrepreneurs turn ideas into businesses over 2 million times.

20+ years

leading the industry

LegalZoom's given customers access to trusted, affordable legal help for over two decades.

91%+

customer recommendation rate

LZ Tax customers who received guidance from an expert recommend the service over 91% of the time.

