So Helpful… Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance. customer Kim August 14, 2025

I’m new to all this basically my first… I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know Brenda Reynoso June 12, 2025

Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help! Kate Lively May 27, 2025

Genaro was great! Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes. Folger Emerson February 19, 2025