Form a U.S. C corp
without leaving Canada
Form a U.S. C corp without leaving Canada
Form a U.S. C corp from Canada. Open a bank account, get paid in USD, and launch—no SSN, border paperwork, or residency required.
For Canadians, corporations are typically more tax-friendly than LLCs
Start my U.S. C corp
America’s #1 formation service
Helping businesses of every size launch right
5M+ businesses served
Backed by 25+ years of experience
100% accurate filing guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
Start your company with support at every step
U.S. Corporation (C corp)
Name check and business filing in Delaware
U.S. bank account setup with one of our partners
Access to U.S. payment platforms like Stripe, Square, and PayPal
1-800Accountant consult to discuss tax
savings services
Support 7 days a week to answer questions about your business
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Everything you need to start and run a U.S. C corp from Canada
U.S. entity formation
We prepare and file your C corp on your behalf in Delaware, the most business-friendly U.S. state.
from $149 USD
EIN (no SSN required)
We file EIN with the IRS and deliver your EIN, without the need for a Social Security Number.
$79
Registered agent
U.S. law requires a physical address in your state of formation—we’ll act as yours.
$249 USD/yr
U.S. mailing address
You get a real street address in Delaware, with mail scanning, forwarding, and a digital inbox.
$29 USD/mo
U.S. business banking
We help open your account with providers within days of formation.
Free setup
Ongoing U.S compliance
We track your deadlines, file your annual reports, and alert you before anything is due.
$199 USD/yr
Start my U.S. C corp
Your way into the world's biggest market
Five reasons to form a U.S. company, and what’s waiting on the other side.
FORM HERE, GROW FASTER
Founders who formed their U.S. businesses with LegalZoom report 2x higher revenue compared to those who formed elsewhere.
Start my U.S. C corp
01
Get paid in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
~50%
of all global trade is
invoiced in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
02
Access U.S. banking
Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
10+
U.S. banks &
fintechs supported
Mercury, Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
03
Earn U.S. customer trust
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity can signal to them you're legitimate.
2×
pricing power as a
trusted vendor
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity tells them you're legitimate.
04
Be VC-ready from day one
Delaware is the default for VCs and public markets alike. Start there and never restructure.
81%
of U.S. IPOs in 2024
were DE C corps
Delaware is the default for VCs and public markets alike. Start there and never restructure.
05
Shield your personal assets
An LLC can help protect your personal assets and finances from business liabilities.
100%
personal asset protection
when properly structured
An LLC can help protect your personal assets and finances from business liabilities.
Form in four easy steps
We've turned 25 years of U.S. formation expertise into an online experience that takes just minutes to start.
01
Tell us about you
Quick online questions about what you sell, where you sell it, and your situation in the UK. Takes about 4 minutes.
02
We file your U.S. C corp
We’ll handle all the paperwork required to register your business as a Delaware C corp. Takes about 5 business days.
03
Get an EIN, agent, address
We file your EIN and set up your registered agent and U.S. address. You don’t need an SSN, or to talk to the IRS. Takes 2-4 weeks.
04
Start banking and get paid
We’ll send over everything you need to open a U.S. bank account—your U.S. business will be ready to invoice in USD.
Start my U.S. C corp
Trusted by founders in 150+ countries
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Showing selected reviews
Frequently asked questions
What is the difference between a U.S. LLC and a C corp for Canadians?
The primary difference is how the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) taxes them. While a U.S. LLC is a "pass-through" entity in the U.S., the CRA treats it as a corporation. This creates a "tax mismatch" where you may pay more in taxes due to denied foreign tax credits. A U.S. C corp is recognized as a corporation by both countries, allowing you to claim tax treaty benefits and avoid double taxation.
Which state is best to form a U.S. C corp: Wyoming or Delaware?
Delaware is the gold standard for startups raising capital, while Wyoming is the leader for cost-efficiency and privacy. Delaware is required by 90% of U.S. venture capitalists due to its sophisticated Court of Chancery. However, if you are a solo Canadian founder or a small team not seeking VC funding, Wyoming is often better because it has zero franchise tax and lower annual filing fees.
How do I open a U.S. C corp from Canada?
You can incorporate a U.S. business remotely from Canada in five easy steps: select your state (Delaware), appoint a registered agent, file formation documents, obtain an EIN from the IRS, and open a U.S. business bank account. No U.S. visit or Social Security number (SSN) is required.
How do I get a U.S. EIN as a Canadian without an SSN?
You can obtain a U.S. EIN by submitting IRS Form SS-4 via fax, mail, or phone. You do not need a Social Security number (SSN) or an ITIN. While the phone method can provide an EIN same-day, it often involves long wait times. Most Canadian founders prefer the Fax Method, which typically results in an EIN being faxed back within 4-5 business days.
Do I need a registered agent to form a U.S. C corp from Canada?
Yes. Every U.S. state requires you to appoint a registered agent with a physical U.S. address in your state of formation. As a Canadian resident, you cannot serve as your own agent unless you reside in that state. A professional registered agent ensures you never miss a lawsuit (Service of Process) or a mandatory state filing, protecting your company's legal standing.
What are bylaws, and do I need them for my U.S. business?
Bylaws are a legal document that governs your company’s internal operations. While not always filed with the state, these documents are required by banks to open a U.S. account and by the IRS to prove your "limited liability" status. For Canadian founders, these documents are also critical for the CRA to recognize your U.S. entity as a separate legal person, helping you avoid personal tax liability in Canada.
We're built for whatever you're building
For digital entrepreneurs
Creators · Freelancers · Consultants · E-commerce sellers
You're selling to U.S. customers and want to get paid in USD without losing money on conversion fees. You need Stripe, a U.S. bank account, and a clean, simple setup you don't have to babysit.
For venture-scale founders
Tech startups · Pre-seed to Series A
You're raising or planning to raise from U.S. investors. You need a Delaware C corp with a clean cap table, 83(b) guidance, and the structure your partners—whether that’s Stripe, Sequoia, or YC—expect.
Your U.S. company is five days away
Join 5 million businesses that trusted LegalZoom. Filed from Canada, registered in the U.S, ready to invoice in USD.
Start my U.S. C corp