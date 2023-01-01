Give a gift to your family and we'll spread the love
When you write down your wishes, you're giving a big gift to your loved ones. With your act, we take it one step further and give to those in need.
When you write down your wishes, you're giving a big gift to your loved ones. With your act, we take it one step further and give to those in need.
Even if it doesn't seem like it, everyone has an estate. Plan for your property, health care, and finances with these key legal documents and advice from an independent attorney.
Donating to the National Military Family Association
Since 1969, the National Military Family Association has been helping military families with resources, military spouse scholarships, Operation Purple family camps and retreats, and a special Healing Adventures program to help wounded service members and their families.
Watch the LoBrutto family get their free estate plan, courtesy of LegalZoom, plus independent attorney advice on Military Makeover: Season 2.Watch Segment
With the purchase of every estate plan, we'll donate $20 to the nonprofit National Military Family Association.