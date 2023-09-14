assist

Coming soon!

Employee Termination Letter

Protect your business by documenting and ending the relationship properly. Let an attorney take the lead to create, revise, and customize your termination letter template.
Starts at $899
Includes attorney guidance, revisions, and a custom template

Have questions? Call (855) 306-2319 for a free discovery call.

A woman with black hair and wearing a business suit smiles confidently.
Why get attorney support from LegalZoom?
shield
Predictable flat fee

Get dedicated attorney support to prepare your custom employee termination letter template for an affordable flat fee.

badge
Experience you can trust

Have an experienced employment attorney guide you step-by-step through the process and help prepare your template.

rocketship
Fast and personalized service

Save time with one convenient place to find experienced attorneys, track document progress, and get the dedicated legal support you deserve.

What our customers are saying

LegalZoom is definitely the way to go when you need trusted legal help quickly, efficiently, and don't want to spend a huge amount of money on an attorney.


—Rebecca F., LZ Legal Services  customer

I usually use LegalZoom because I know the work will be done correctly and professionally.


—Angela M., LZ Legal Services   customer

The attorneys answered every question, but more importantly, gave great advice and opinions. Their input made it so much easier to make my final decision.


—Leonard S., LZ Legal Services  customer

Popular Services

Employment Agreement
Protect your business and employees by creating clear company policies for employees to follow
$1,399
Learn more
$1,399
Employee Handbook
Protect your business and employees by defining a clear company code of conduct.
$1,199
Learn more
$1,199
SAFE Agreement
Align expectations with employees by explaining equity grant timelines and financial terms upfront.
$899
Learn more
$899
Contract Review
Catch any red flags and help ensure your wishes are met by getting attorney guidance before you sign.
$399
Learn more
$399
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm that advertises on our site. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is LZ Legal Services, LLC (email: info@lzlegalservices.com). LZ Legal Services is authorized and licensed by the Arizona Supreme Court, license number 70123. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC.