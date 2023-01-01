Residential Lease pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
Compare our Residential Lease packages and pricing

Deluxe

Affordable, personalized lease forms.

$29

Premier

Lease forms with 6 months of unlimited revisions.

$49
Personalized residential lease
Detailed, 12-page lease with 20+ provisions
available available
Fast and easy lease creation
Save and print your lease immediately
available available
State-required disclosure forms
 available available
Forms for managing your rental
Eight forms including rental application, security deposit receipt, late rent payment warning, welcome letter, checklists and more
available available
Unlimited revisions
Revise your lease agreement at no charge.
1 week 6 months

Deluxe

Affordable, personalized lease forms.

$29

available Personalized residential lease

available Fast and easy lease creation

available State-required disclosure forms

available Forms for managing your rental

Unlimited revisions 1 week

View details

Premier

Lease forms with 6 months of unlimited revisions.

$49

available Personalized residential lease

available Fast and easy lease creation

available State-required disclosure forms

available Forms for managing your rental

Unlimited revisions 6 months

View details

How it works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.

Complete the residential lease questionnaire

1. Complete the residential lease questionnaire

Download your Lease from your account

2. Download your Lease from your account

Print and sign the Lease to finalize the document

3. Print and sign the Lease to finalize the document

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Residential Lease Pricing—Residential Lease Packages and Services

As a landlord, there are many details to keep track of when renting your property. A residential lease agreement makes it easy to keep track of these details by organizing all aspects of your rental arrangement in one document. A lease agreement specifies the terms of your lease arrangement, reduces your liability risk, and helps protect your investment. LegalZoom can help you create a well-crafted rental lease agreement to protect you and your property. Whether you are renting an apartment, condo, house, or a room in your house, your apartment lease agreement or rental lease agreement will be based on your specific situation. To create a lease agreement online, begin by completing a simple questionnaire. Then, preview your lease and select your package. You can download, save and print your lease agreement forms immediately. The real estate lease cost includes lifetime customer support and is backed by our LZ Guarantee. Get started creating a printable lease agreement online quickly and affordably through LegalZoom. 