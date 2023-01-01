Residential Lease pricing

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|Compare our Residential Lease packages and pricing
|
Deluxe
Affordable, personalized lease forms.
$29
|
Premier
Lease forms with 6 months of unlimited revisions.
$49
|
Personalized residential lease
Detailed, 12-page lease with 20+ provisions
|
Fast and easy lease creation
Save and print your lease immediately
|
State-required disclosure forms
|
Forms for managing your rental
Eight forms including rental application, security deposit receipt, late rent payment warning, welcome letter, checklists and more
|
Unlimited revisions
Revise your lease agreement at no charge.
|1 week
|6 months
Affordable, personalized lease forms.
$29
Lease forms with 6 months of unlimited revisions.
$49
Our 3-step process is fast and easy.
1. Complete the residential lease questionnaire
2. Download your Lease from your account
3. Print and sign the Lease to finalize the document
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.