Hi, I am Bryan. I consider myself an expert in guiding entrepreneurs through the patent process.

I have more than 20 years of patent counseling, preparation, and prosecution experience in a broad array of technology areas, with a particular concentration on physical sciences and computer technologies.

One of my proudest moments was working with a start-up company in developing a patent program and building up a robust patent portfolio.

My goal is to translate the complex process of obtaining a patent and assist entrepreneurs secure intellectual property rights for their inventions.

Why I practice law

I enjoy the synergy between scientific principles, technical details, and legal concepts found in the practice of Patent Law.

Fun fact

I secured a patent covering water walking skis for a United States Senator.

Professional background

Education

George Mason University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2006

Arkansas State University

B.S. in Physics, 1998

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Latham IP

Patent Attorney

2021 - 2023

Medler Ferro Woodhouse & Mills PLLC

Of Counsel

2019 - 2020

MH2 Technology Law Group

Partner

2005 - 2017

Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, L.L.P.

Student Associate

2001 - 2004

United States Patent and Trademark Office

Patent Examiner

1999 - 2001