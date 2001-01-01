Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Virginia
Patent
Hi, I am Bryan. I consider myself an expert in guiding entrepreneurs through the patent process.
I have more than 20 years of patent counseling, preparation, and prosecution experience in a broad array of technology areas, with a particular concentration on physical sciences and computer technologies.
One of my proudest moments was working with a start-up company in developing a patent program and building up a robust patent portfolio.
My goal is to translate the complex process of obtaining a patent and assist entrepreneurs secure intellectual property rights for their inventions.
I enjoy the synergy between scientific principles, technical details, and legal concepts found in the practice of Patent Law.
I secured a patent covering water walking skis for a United States Senator.
George Mason University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2006
Arkansas State University
B.S. in Physics, 1998
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Latham IP
Patent Attorney
2021 - 2023
Medler Ferro Woodhouse & Mills PLLC
Of Counsel
2019 - 2020
MH2 Technology Law Group
Partner
2005 - 2017
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, L.L.P.
Student Associate
2001 - 2004
United States Patent and Trademark Office
Patent Examiner
1999 - 2001