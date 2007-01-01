Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Arkansas
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I'm Elizabeth. I love working with my clients, and I don't think I've ever met a stranger.
I assist clients in the state of Arkansas on a variety of estate planning and small business legal matters, including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, business formation, contracts, and business succession planning. My other areas of practice include guardianships for incapacitated adults and probate estate administration.
One of my proudest career moments was being named one of Arkansas' Best Attorneys in Estates & Trusts by our local publication, AY.
My main priority is to help bring peace of mind to my clients. In my free time I enjoy restoring vintage electronics and spending time with my family.
I enjoy helping bring peace of mind to my clients.
I founded the Westminster EcoHouse on my college campus in 2007. The EcoHouse is a living facility and internship that promotes sustainability, as well as highlighting the economic benefits of energy efficient upgrades and design.
University of Arkansas School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2012
Westminster College
B.A. in Environmental Science, 2007
Fears Law PLLC
2019 - Present
Elizabeth Richardson, Attorney at Law
Owner
2019 - Present
Rippy, Stepps & Associates
Associate Attorney
2018 - Present
Nash Law Firm, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2016 - 2018
Law Offices of David Davies, PLLC
Business Development
2015
Counsel on Call
Contract Attorney
2014
American Bar Association
Member
2015 - Present
Arkansas Bar Association
Member
2016 - Present