Arkansas

About

Hi, I'm Elizabeth. I love working with my clients, and I don't think I've ever met a stranger.

I assist clients in the state of Arkansas on a variety of estate planning and small business legal matters, including trusts, wills, powers of attorney, business formation, contracts, and business succession planning. My other areas of practice include guardianships for incapacitated adults and probate estate administration.

One of my proudest career moments was being named one of Arkansas' Best Attorneys in Estates & Trusts by our local publication, AY.

My main priority is to help bring peace of mind to my clients. In my free time I enjoy restoring vintage electronics and spending time with my family.

Why I practice law

I enjoy helping bring peace of mind to my clients.

Fun fact

I founded the Westminster EcoHouse on my college campus in 2007. The EcoHouse is a living facility and internship that promotes sustainability, as well as highlighting the economic benefits of energy efficient upgrades and design.

Professional background

Education

University of Arkansas School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2012

Westminster College

B.A. in Environmental Science, 2007

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

2019 - Present

Elizabeth Richardson, Attorney at Law

Owner

2019 - Present

Rippy, Stepps & Associates

Associate Attorney

2018 - Present

Nash Law Firm, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2016 - 2018

Law Offices of David Davies, PLLC

Business Development

2015

Counsel on Call

Contract Attorney

2014

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

2015 - Present

Arkansas Bar Association

Member

2016 - Present