California
Prenuptial Agreement
Hi, I'm Jonathan Fang. I am passionate about providing professional legal services to my clients while simultaneously making the legal process less confusing and stressful for them.
I represent clients in the State of California in divorce/family law matters, including issues involving custody, division of assets/debts, pre- and postnuptial agreements, and support; traffic tickets/violations; and basic estate planning matters.
My previous work and experience as an attorney has taught me both the legal practice skills and customer service skills that allow me to tackle complex cases and resolve them to my client's satisfaction.
One of my proudest career moments was helping a decorated veteran of the United States Military overturn a judgment that was inappropriately entered against him, resulting in the court granting him custody of his children.
My goal is to help clients navigate through both good and difficult times by tailoring my skills, experience, and services to their specific needs and budget.
Practicing law allows me to make positive contributions to my community and society, including helping those who are less fortunate and who might otherwise be taken advantage of.
I had the pleasure of participating in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament where all the proceeds went to cancer research. In my spare time, I enjoy reading fiction novels and training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.
Western State University College of Law
J.D. in Law
2011
University of California, Riverside
B.A. in History/Law & Society
2007
LZ Legal Services, LLC
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Associate Attorney
2016 - Present
Law Office of Jonathan Fang
Founding Partner & Senior Attorney
2015 - Present
Law Office of John A. Bledsoe
Associate Attorney
2012 - 2014
Law Office of William A. Hinz
Associate Attorney & Law Clerk
2012
Law Office of Ronald T. Marquez
Associate Attorney & Law Clerk
2011 - 2012
Gutierrez & Associates
Law Clerk
2008 - 2011
State Bar of California
Member
2012 - Present