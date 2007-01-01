California

Prenuptial Agreement

About

Hi, I'm Jonathan Fang. I am passionate about providing professional legal services to my clients while simultaneously making the legal process less confusing and stressful for them.

I represent clients in the State of California in divorce/family law matters, including issues involving custody, division of assets/debts, pre- and postnuptial agreements, and support; traffic tickets/violations; and basic estate planning matters.

My previous work and experience as an attorney has taught me both the legal practice skills and customer service skills that allow me to tackle complex cases and resolve them to my client's satisfaction.

One of my proudest career moments was helping a decorated veteran of the United States Military overturn a judgment that was inappropriately entered against him, resulting in the court granting him custody of his children.

My goal is to help clients navigate through both good and difficult times by tailoring my skills, experience, and services to their specific needs and budget.

Why I practice law

Practicing law allows me to make positive contributions to my community and society, including helping those who are less fortunate and who might otherwise be taken advantage of.

Fun fact

I had the pleasure of participating in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament where all the proceeds went to cancer research. In my spare time, I enjoy reading fiction novels and training Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Professional background

Education

Western State University College of Law

J.D. in Law

2011

University of California, Riverside

B.A. in History/Law & Society

2007

Experience

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2016 - Present

Law Office of Jonathan Fang

Founding Partner & Senior Attorney

2015 - Present

Law Office of John A. Bledsoe

Associate Attorney

2012 - 2014

Law Office of William A. Hinz

Associate Attorney & Law Clerk

2012

Law Office of Ronald T. Marquez

Associate Attorney & Law Clerk

2011 - 2012

Gutierrez & Associates

Law Clerk

2008 - 2011

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

2012 - Present