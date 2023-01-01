Paul B. Rippel

Idaho

About

Hello, I’m Paul Rippel. I believe a lawyer should be a problem solver, and that’s what I strive to do. That attitude allows me to provide effective legal service in estate planning, family or personal matters and business.

One thing I have learned is to listen. You can really make a difference when you do.

Though I have received professional awards and served as Commissioner and President of the Idaho State Bar, nothing is as rewarding as a sincere thank you from a client.

When you consult with me, I try to give you real value - sound advice without exaggeration or fluff.

Why I practice law

I attended law school due to a keen academic interest in the law. I enjoy the law now because of the opportunity to help people.

Fun fact

I actually won an appeal by arguing that the original decision just made up facts to get a specific result instead of relying on the evidence.

Professional background

Education

University of Idaho

College of Law - J.D. in Law, 1981

New Mexico State University

M.S. in Rangeland Science, 1978

University of Idaho

B.S. in Rangeland Management, 1976

Experience

Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, PLLC

Attorney

1982-Present

Seventh Judicial District

Law Clerk

1981-1982