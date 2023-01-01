Paul B. Rippel

Principal Attorney
Hopkins Roden Crockett Hansen & Hoopes, PLLC
Idaho
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hello, I’m Paul Rippel. I believe a lawyer should be a problem solver, and that’s what I strive to do. That attitude allows me to provide effective legal service in estate planning, family or personal matters and business.
One thing I have learned is to listen. You can really make a difference when you do.
Though I have received professional awards and served as Commissioner and President of the Idaho State Bar, nothing is as rewarding as a sincere thank you from a client.
When you consult with me, I try to give you real value - sound advice without exaggeration or fluff.
I attended law school due to a keen academic interest in the law. I enjoy the law now because of the opportunity to help people.
I actually won an appeal by arguing that the original decision just made up facts to get a specific result instead of relying on the evidence.
University of Idaho
College of Law - J.D. in Law, 1981
New Mexico State University
M.S. in Rangeland Science, 1978
University of Idaho
B.S. in Rangeland Management, 1976
Attorney
1982-Present
Seventh Judicial District
Law Clerk
1981-1982