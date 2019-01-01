Tiffany Findlay

- All States
Hi, I’m Tiffany. I like to make sure my clients are fully informed about their legal issues.
I represent clients in Minnesota and North Dakota on a variety of corporation law issues, including business formation, real estate matters, and stock ownership. In the past, I have helped a variety of big and small businesses after considering their specific circumstances.
I am proud to be focusing my career on the rural areas in our community whose needs outweigh the number of professionals able to help.
I aspire to give my clients the best approach to accomplish their goals. In my spare time, I enjoy heading to the lake to meet with friends and family, as well as working on puzzles with my cat.
University of North Dakota School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2022
University of North Dakota
B.S. in Mathematics, 2019
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2022 - Present
Neil Law Firm, P.C.
Law Clerk
2021 - 2022
Pemberton Law Firm
Summer Law Clerk
2021
State Bar Association of North Dakota
Member
2023 - Present
Minnesota State Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present
Order of the Coif
Member
2022 - Present
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.