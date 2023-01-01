Certificate of Good Standing pricing

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

Compare our Certificate of Good Standing packages and pricing

Standard Package

Best price for the basics

$45

+ state filing fees

Rush Package

Fastest delivery

$75

+ state filing fees

Creation of Certificate of Good Standing request
 available available
Obtaining the Certificate of Good Standing from the state agency
 available available
Immediately marked for special handling
 not available available
Once ready, the certificate shipped via 2-day delivery
 not available available

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.

How it works

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

2. We create your Certificate of Good Standing request

3. We obtain your Certificate of Good Standing from the state and send it to you

Certificates of Good Standing Pricing—File a Certificate of Good Standing Easily and Affordably

As a business owner, you may have wondered, "what is a certificate of good standing and do I need one for my business?". A certificate of good standing provides evidence that your company is up-to-date on all required fees to the state. Depending on the state, a certificate of good standing may also be referred to as "certificate of status", "certificate of existence" or "certificate of fact". There are a number of reasons why you might need certificates of good standing for your business from time to time. State governments, lenders, banks and potential business partners or investors may require a good standing certificate for various reasons. Whether you need an LLC certificate of good standing or a corporation certificate of good standing, LegalZoom helps make the process simple and affordable. Get started creating a certificate of good standing by completing a simple online questionnaire. We'll obtain your certificate of good standing from the state, and send you the documents in the mail. The certificate of good standing cost also includes lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee