Entity Conversion Pricing – Services and Fees for Converting a Business

Conversion pricing

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
Compare our Conversion packages and pricing

Standard Package

Best price for the basics

$229

+ state filing fees

Get started

Rush Package

Fastest delivery

$339

+ state filing fees

Get started
Creation of Conversion paperwork
 available available
Filing with state agency
 available available
Immediately marked for special handling
 not available available
Upon filing, confirmation shipped via 2-day delivery
 not available available

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-filing requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officer's fees, newspaper publication fees or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Nevada corporation includes an Articles of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Incorporation fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $500. If you are a Professional Corporation, the Business License Application fee is $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion.

*The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Nevada limited liability company (LLC) includes an Article of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Organization fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Delaware corporation includes a minimum filing fee of $15. You may be required to pay a higher filing fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Michigan corporation includes a minimum organization fee of $50. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Tennessee limited liability company (LLC) includes a minimum organization fee tax of $300. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee tax based on the total number of members in the LLC. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

Standard Package

Best price for the basics

$229

+ state filing fees

available Creation of Conversion paperwork

available Filing with state agency

not available Immediately marked for special handling

not available Upon filing, confirmation shipped via 2-day delivery

Get started
View details

Rush Package

Fastest delivery

$339

+ state filing fees

available Creation of Conversion paperwork

available Filing with state agency

available Immediately marked for special handling

available Upon filing, confirmation shipped via 2-day delivery

Get started
View details

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-filing requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officer's fees, newspaper publication fees or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Nevada corporation includes an Articles of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Incorporation fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $500. If you are a Professional Corporation, the Business License Application fee is $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion.

*The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Nevada limited liability company (LLC) includes an Article of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Organization fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Delaware corporation includes a minimum filing fee of $15. You may be required to pay a higher filing fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Michigan corporation includes a minimum organization fee of $50. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Tennessee limited liability company (LLC) includes a minimum organization fee tax of $300. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee tax based on the total number of members in the LLC. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

How it works

Complete our simple online questionnaire

1. Complete our simple online questionnaire

We create your Conversion paperwork

2. We create your Conversion paperwork

We file your Conversion with the state and send you the paperwork

3. We file your Conversion with the state and send you the paperwork

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Entity Conversion Pricing – Services and Fees for Converting a Business

Business owners may decide to convert a business for a variety of reasons, including tax, management, and stock considerations. In some states, LegalZoom can help you convert LLC to corporation or convert corporation to LLC easily and affordably. Get started by completing a simple questionnaire. We'll then create your conversion documents. We'll file your entity conversion with the state and send you the paperwork. Get started filing a certificate of conversion now. 