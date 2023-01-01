Entity Conversion Pricing – Services and Fees for Converting a Business

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.
You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|Compare our Conversion packages and pricing
|
Standard Package
Best price for the basics
$229
+ state filing feesGet started
|
Rush Packageⓘ
Fastest delivery
$339
+ state filing feesGet started
|
Creation of Conversion paperwork
|
Filing with state agency
|
Immediately marked for special handling
|
Upon filing, confirmation shipped via 2-day delivery
Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-filing requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officer's fees, newspaper publication fees or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.
*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Nevada corporation includes an Articles of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Incorporation fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $500. If you are a Professional Corporation, the Business License Application fee is $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion.
*The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Nevada limited liability company (LLC) includes an Article of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Organization fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion
*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Delaware corporation includes a minimum filing fee of $15. You may be required to pay a higher filing fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Michigan corporation includes a minimum organization fee of $50. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Tennessee limited liability company (LLC) includes a minimum organization fee tax of $300. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee tax based on the total number of members in the LLC. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
Best price for the basics
$229
+ state filing fees
Fastest delivery
$339
+ state filing fees
Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-filing requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officer's fees, newspaper publication fees or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.
*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Nevada corporation includes an Articles of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Incorporation fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $500. If you are a Professional Corporation, the Business License Application fee is $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion.
*The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Nevada limited liability company (LLC) includes an Article of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Organization fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion
*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Delaware corporation includes a minimum filing fee of $15. You may be required to pay a higher filing fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Michigan corporation includes a minimum organization fee of $50. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Tennessee limited liability company (LLC) includes a minimum organization fee tax of $300. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee tax based on the total number of members in the LLC. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.
1. Complete our simple online questionnaire
2. We create your Conversion paperwork
3. We file your Conversion with the state and send you the paperwork
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.