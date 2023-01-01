Entity Conversion Pricing – Services and Fees for Converting a Business

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-filing requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officer's fees, newspaper publication fees or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, walk in and other fees.

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Nevada corporation includes an Articles of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Incorporation fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $500. If you are a Professional Corporation, the Business License Application fee is $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion.

*The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Nevada limited liability company (LLC) includes an Article of Conversion fee of $350, an Articles of Organization fee of $75, an Initial List fee of $150, and a Business License Application fee of $200. The Nevada Secretary of State requires the Initial List/Business License Application to be filed at the same time as the Articles of Conversion

*The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Delaware corporation includes a minimum filing fee of $15. You may be required to pay a higher filing fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a limited liability company (LLC) to a Michigan corporation includes a minimum organization fee of $50. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee based on the corporation's total number of authorized shares. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.

The filing fee to convert from a corporation to a Tennessee limited liability company (LLC) includes a minimum organization fee tax of $300. You may be required to pay a higher organization fee tax based on the total number of members in the LLC. We'll contact you if additional fees are required.