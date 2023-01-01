Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.
You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
|
Fastest Delivery
|Compare our Foreign Qualification packages and pricing.
|
Standard package
Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)
Select options
+ state filing feesGet started
|
Rush package
Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)
Select options
+ state filing feesGet started
|
Originating state Certificate of Good
Standing fees (required)
State filing fees
|Select options
|Select options
|
Certified copy fees
|Select options
|Select options
|
TOTAL
|Select options
|Select options
Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.
Please note that if your foreign company started doing business before registering with the Secretary of State, it may be subject to additional fees or penalties. We will contact you to collect applicable fees or penalties before completing your order.
Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)
Select options
+ state fee
Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)
Select options
+ state fee
Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.
Please note that if your foreign company started doing business before registering with the Secretary of State, it may be subject to additional fees or penalties. We will contact you to collect applicable fees or penalties before completing your order.
Our 3-step process is fast and easy.
1. Answer a few questions
2. We'll complete your paperwork
and file it with the state
3. You receive your final package
(866) 738-2980
We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.
Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.