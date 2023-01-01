Foreign Qualification pricing

Pricing and fees vary by state. See more about business filing fees.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.

You get lifetime customer support and our LZ Guarantee.
Fastest Delivery
Compare our Foreign Qualification packages and pricing.

Standard package

Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)

Select options

+ state filing fees

Get started

Rush package

Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)

Select options

+ state filing fees

Get started
Originating state Certificate of Good
Standing fees (required)
State filing fees
Select options Select options
Certified copy fees
Select options Select options
TOTAL
 Select options Select options

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.

Please note that if your foreign company started doing business before registering with the Secretary of State, it may be subject to additional fees or penalties. We will contact you to collect applicable fees or penalties before completing your order.

Standard package

Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)

Select options

+ state fee

State filing fees Select options

Certified copy fees Select options

TOTAL Select options

Get started

Rush package

Originating state Certificate of Good Standing fees (required)

Select options

+ state fee

State filing fees Select options

Certified copy fees Select options

TOTAL Select options

Get started

Pricing includes required state fees to meet delivery times and does not include post-formation requirements such as annual report fees, statement of officers fees, or taxes. Filing fees include the required state fees, name reservation, walk-in and other fees.

Please note that if your foreign company started doing business before registering with the Secretary of State, it may be subject to additional fees or penalties. We will contact you to collect applicable fees or penalties before completing your order.

How It Works

Our 3-step process is fast and easy.

Answer a few questions

1. Answer a few questions

We'll complete your paperwork and file it with the state

2. We'll complete your paperwork
and file it with the state

You receive your final package

3. You receive your final package

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Foreign Qualification Pricing Packages – Get Help Obtaining Foreign Qualification

Conducting business in a state other than where your company was formed requires you to obtain foreign qualification in each state where business will be conducted. Failure to foreign qualify a business could result in fines, back taxes and other penalties in the state where you've been doing business. Whether you need foreign qualifications for your LLC, corporation, nonprofit, limited partnership, or limited liability partnership, LegalZoom can help. There are two pricing packages available when you file for foreign qualifications through LegalZoom, including a Standard Package and Rush Package. Complete our simple online questionnaire to get started. We'll help you complete the necessary foreign qualification documents and file them with the state. 