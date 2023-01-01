Trademark Office Action Response

PRO
 Available for Business Advisory Plan Customers Only

Get your trademark application back on track

If you receive an Office action identifying problems with your trademark application, you can often address or correct the issues by filing a timely response.

Business Advisory Plan members can get attorney help getting their trademark applications back on track for a flat fee.

Pricing starts at $199

See pricing options

How it works

Arrow Icon

1. Sign in

Calendar Icon

2. Schedule an appointment

Document with Magnifying Glass Icon

3. Review your office action

For members

If you're already a member, simply sign in and schedule a consultation with an attorney. Select "Trademark Office Action Response" under the Legal Matter dropdown. The attorney will contact you with instructions on how to send the document for review prior to the consultation. During your consultation, the attorney will explain what the Office action means and discuss next steps. The attorney will provide simple payment instructions once the consultation is complete

For nonmembers

If you're not yet a member, simply sign up for the Business Advisory Plan. The plan entitles you to legal advice and many other valuable benefits for a low, monthly fee.

View additional benefits

Ask away. We have answers.

Common questions

What is an Office action?
An Office action is a document officially rejecting a trademark registration application. Written by an examiner from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the document outlines the reasons why the application is being rejected and, if applicable, offers a list of additional requirements that must be met for reconsideration.
How long do I have to respond to an Office action?
You typically have six months from the mailing date on the Office action letter. If you have not responded by that time, the application will be abandoned and you will need to start from scratch.
What’s the difference between a nonfinal and final Office action?
A nonfinal Office action raises an issue for the first time. A final Office action is issued if the applicant’s response to the prior Office action failed to address or resolve all of the issues. If you receive a final Office action, your only two options are to comply with the requirements or file an appeal with the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 679-2319

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT,
Weekends 7am-4pm PT

Speak with an attorney

Attorney photo

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Start your Trademark Office Action Response

Schedule an appointment with an attorney today.


ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement. This portion of the LegalZoom website is not a lawyer referral service. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. We do not make any representation and have not made any judgment as to the qualifications, expertise or credentials of any participating lawyer. The information contained on this site is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your need for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.

To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, South Dakota, Utah or Wyoming, please click here for additional information. Not available in Hawaii, Kansas, Michigan, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oregon and Tennessee.

This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the sponsoring attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.