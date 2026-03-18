Form a U.S. company
without leaving the U.K.
Form a U.S. company without leaving the U.K.
LegalZoom helps U.K. founders form an LLC, get an EIN, and access U.S. banking to get paid in USD. No SSN or U.S. residency required.
Start my U.S. LLC
America’s #1 formation service
Helping businesses of every size launch right
5M+ businesses served
Backed by 25+ years of experience
100% accurate filing guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
Pick your path. We’ll support you at every step.
Basic
Your U.S. LLC filed in Delaware, following all state and federal requirements.
LLC filing in the state of Delaware, a state known for its business-friendly laws and global credibility
Name check service to confirm that your preferred business name is available
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Tools and support to help you launch and operate your business in the U.S.
An operating agreement, which helps you set entity guidelines and settle disputes
An EIN to file taxes, open bank accounts, and build your staff—no SSN needed
U.S. bank account setup with one of our partners, and access to U.S. payment platforms like Stripe, Square, and PayPal
Unlimited 30-minute U.S. attorney consults about new legal topics related to your business for 30 days (auto-renews at $49/mo, cancel anytime)†
Hands-on guidance from an experienced U.S. business attorney that you choose based on years of experience, and rating†
Access to 150+ legal documents and unlimited eSignatures for 1 year
Customizable website powered by
Premium
Bookkeeping tools to easily manage your books and save money on taxes for 6 months (auto-renews at $9.99/mo, cancel anytime)‡
Unlimited customizable proposals and invoices to help you get paid for your work‡
Income and expense tracking with auto-categorization to save time and maximize your refund‡
Automatic mileage capture for easy expense reporting and tax savings‡
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Everything you need to start and run a U.S. LLC from the U.K.
Go beyond U.S. entity formation. Secure your Federal Tax ID (EIN), access U.S. business banking, and maintain IRS compliance with our 100% remote platform for UK founders.
U.S. entity formation
We prepare and file your LLC on your behalf in Delaware, the most business-friendly U.S. state.
from $0
EIN (no SSN required)
We file SS-4 with the IRS and deliver your EIN, without the need for a Social Security Number.
included in Pro/Premium plans
Registered agent
U.S. law requires a physical address in your state of formation—we’ll act as yours.
$249/yr
U.S. mailing address
You get a real street address in Delaware, with mail scanning, forwarding, and a digital inbox.
$29/mo
U.S. business banking
We help open your account with providers within days of formation.
Free setup
Ongoing U.S compliance
We track your deadlines, file your annual reports, and alert you before anything is due.
$199/yr
Start my U.S. LLC
Form a U.S. LLC to unlock the world's biggest market
Four reasons founders from the U.K. start a U.S. LLC, and why getting your IRS EIN and U.S. entity formation right the first time matters.
FORM HERE, GROW FASTER
Founders who formed their U.S. businesses with LegalZoom report 2x higher revenue compared to those who formed elsewhere.
Start my U.S. LLC
01
Get paid in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
~50%
of all global trade is
invoiced in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
02
Access U.S. banking
Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
10+
U.S. banks &
fintechs supported
Mercury, Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
03
Earn U.S. customer trust
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity can signal to them you're legitimate.
2×
pricing power as a
trusted vendor
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity tells them you're legitimate.
04
Shield your personal assets
An LLC can help protect your personal assets and finances from business liabilities.
100%
personal financial liability
with business credit
If your business takes on debt, your personal savings and assets can’t be forced to pay it.
Form in four easy steps
We've turned 25 years of U.S. formation expertise into an online experience that takes just minutes to start.
01
Tell us about you
Quick online questions about what you sell, where you sell it, and your situation in the UK. Takes about 4 minutes.
02
We file your U.S. LLC
We’ll handle all the paperwork required to register your business as a Delaware LLC. Takes about 5 business days.
03
Get an EIN, agent, address
We file your EIN and set up your registered agent and U.S. address. You don’t need an SSN, or to talk to the IRS. Takes 2-4 weeks.
04
Start banking and get paid
We’ll send over everything you need to open a U.S. bank account—your U.S. business will be ready to invoice in USD.
Start my U.S. LLC
Trusted by founders in 150+ countries
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Showing selected reviews
Frequently asked questions
What is a U.S. LLC and how does it work?
A U.S. LLC (Limited Liability Company) is a legal business structure that protects your personal assets from business debts and legal claims. For U.K. residents, it functions as a "pass-through" entity for U.S. taxes, meaning profits are taxed at the individual level rather than the corporate level. However, to avoid double taxation in the U.K, your Operating Agreement must be structured so HMRC recognizes the entity as "tax transparent" rather than "opaque."
Can a U.K. resident or non-U.S. citizen form a U.S. LLC?
Yes. There is no U.S. citizenship or residency requirement to form a U.S. LLC. As a U.K. resident, you can register your business entirely online, appoint a registered agent, and file Articles of Organization without traveling to the United States. While you can be the 100% sole owner, it is essential to have a professionally drafted Operating Agreement to ensure HMRC recognizes the entity's structure for tax purposes under the U.S-U.K. Tax Treaty.
Which U.S. state should I use to form my LLC?
Delaware is the default for venture-backed startups: 66% of Fortune 500 companies and 81% of U.S. IPOs in 2024 incorporated there. Founders choose Delaware for its business-friendly legal system, predictable corporate law, investor familiarity, and strong protections. If you plan to raise capital, issue equity, or scale nationally, Delaware is a safe choice. If you're not sure, our team can help you decide based on your goals.
How do I form a U.S. LLC from the U.K, step by step?
To form a U.S. LLC from the U.K, first choose a state (Delaware) and appoint a Registered Agent with a physical U.S. address. Next, file your Articles of Organization with the Secretary of State and apply for an EIN (Employer Identification Number) using IRS Form SS-4. Finally, open a U.S. business bank account via a digital platform like Mercury or Wise and file your mandatory BOI Report with FinCEN within 30 days to remain compliant in 2026.
What is a registered agent and why does my U.S. LLC need one?
A Registered Agent is a state-mandated point of contact with a physical address in your state of formation (e.g., Wyoming or Delaware). Because U.K. residents do not have a physical U.S. presence, you are legally required to appoint an agent to receive service of process, tax notices, and federal compliance documents like BOI reporting alerts. Maintaining a professional agent ensures your LLC stays in legal standing and protects your privacy by keeping your U.K. residential address off public state records.
What are the requirements for a U.S. registered agent?
A Registered Agent must maintain a physical street address (Registered Office) within the state of formation; P.O. Boxes and mail-forwarding shops are not permitted. They must be available at that address during standard business hours (9 AM–5 PM) to accept Service of Process and government notices. For U.K. residents, the agent must be either a resident of that state or a certified commercial service provider authorized to do business in Delaware. LegalZoom provides this service to ensure you meet these requirements without needing a U.S. physical presence.
How do I get a U.S. EIN without a Social Security Number?
As a U.K. resident, you can obtain an EIN (Employer Identification Number) by filing IRS Form SS-4. While the online application requires a U.S. Social Security Number (SSN), non-residents can apply by fax (sending to +1-304-707-9471) or by phone (+1-267-941-1099), which is the fastest method for international applicants. Your EIN is mandatory for opening a U.S. business bank account and ensures you can claim benefits under the U.S-U.K. Tax Treaty to avoid double taxation on your LLC profits.
Can I open a U.S. business bank account for my LLC from the U.K?
Yes. You can open a U.S. business bank account remotely without traveling to the United States. While traditional "Big Four" banks typically require an in-person visit and a Social Security Number (SSN), 2026-compliant fintech platforms like Mercury, Relay, and Wise Business allow U.K. residents to open accounts using only their U.K. Passport, U.S. EIN, and LLC formation documents. These accounts provide you with a U.S. routing and account number, enabling you to receive USD payments, integrate with Stripe or Amazon, and manage your business finances entirely from the U.K.
Do I need an operating agreement for my U.S. LLC?
While most states do not legally require one, an Operating Agreement is essential for U.K. residents. It acts as the primary evidence to HMRC that your LLC is a separate legal entity, helping you avoid double taxation by clearly defining your entitlement to profits under the U.S.-U.K. Tax Treaty. Without this document, you may struggle to open a U.S. business bank account or prove the "corporate veil" necessary to protect your personal assets from business liabilities. LegalZoom provides a structured agreement to ensure your LLC meets these critical cross-border compliance standards.
What ongoing compliance does a U.S. LLC require after formation?
To keep your LLC in legal standing, you must file an annual report with your state (e.g., due March 1st in Delaware) and maintain a registered agent. At the federal level, U.K. residents must file IRS Form 5472 and a Pro Forma Form 1120 annually to report transactions between the owner and the LLC; failure to file carries a $25,000 penalty. Additionally, under 2026 rules, you must file a BOI Report with FinCEN within 30 days of formation and submit updates within 30 days of any changes to your ownership or U.K. address.
We're built for whatever you're building
For digital entrepreneurs
Creators · Freelancers · Consultants · E-commerce sellers
You're selling to U.S. customers and want to get paid in USD without losing money on conversion fees. You need Stripe, a U.S. bank account, and a clean, simple setup you don't have to babysit.
For venture-scale founders
Tech startups · Pre-seed to Series A
You're raising capital from U.S. investors, or plan to. Many founders start with a Delaware LLC to establish a U.S. presence, before later converting to a Delaware C corp as they prepare for institutional fundraising.
Your U.S. company is five days away
Join 5 million businesses that trusted LegalZoom. Filed from the U.K, registered in the U.S., ready to invoice in USD.
Start my LLC