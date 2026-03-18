Form a U.S. LLC
without leaving the Philippines
Form a U.S. LLC without leaving the Philippines
LegalZoom helps Filipino founders form an LLC, get an EIN, and access U.S. banking to get paid in USD. No SSN or U.S. residency required.
Start my U.S. LLC
America’s #1 formation service
Helping businesses of every size launch right
5M+ businesses served
Backed by 25+ years of experience
100% accurate filing guarantee
We fix it for free if we make a mistake
Pick your path. We’ll support you at every step.
Basic
Your Delaware LLC filed in accordance with state filing requirements
LLC filing in the state of Delaware
LLC filing in the state of Delaware, a state known for its business-friendly laws and global credibility
Name check service
Name check service to confirm that your preferred business name is available
Tax consult from 1-800Accountant
Tools and support to help you launch and operate your business in the U.S.
Operating agreement
An operating agreement, which helps you set entity guidelines and settle disputes
EIN (federal tax ID)
An EIN to file taxes, open bank accounts, and build your staff—no SSN needed
U.S. bank account setup with one of our partners, and access to U.S. payment platforms like Stripe
U.S. bank account setup with one of our partners, and access to U.S. payment platforms like Stripe, Square, and PayPal
30 days of unlimited 30-minute U.S. attorney consults about new legal topics related to your business†
Unlimited 30-minute U.S. attorney consults about new legal topics related to your business for 30 days (auto-renews at $49/mo, cancel anytime)†
Guidance from experienced business attorneys
Hands-on guidance from an experienced U.S. business attorney that you choose based on years of experience, and rating†
Access to 150+ legal documents and unlimited eSignatures for 1 year
Access to 150+ legal documents and unlimited eSignatures for 1 year
Customizable website powered by
Premium
Formation, legal, and finances—your U.S. business solution in one place.
Bookkeeping tools to manage your books and save money on taxes—6 month subscription included‡
Bookkeeping tools to easily manage your books and save money on taxes for 6 months (auto-renews at $9.99/mo, cancel anytime)‡
Unlimited customizable proposals and invoices‡
Unlimited customizable proposals and invoices to help you get paid for your work‡
Income and expense tracking
Income and expense tracking with auto-categorization to save time and maximize your refund‡
Automatic mileage capture
Automatic mileage capture for easy expense reporting and tax savings‡
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Everything you need to start and run a U.S. LLC from the Philippines
Go beyond U.S. entity formation. Secure your Federal Tax ID (EIN), access U.S. business banking, and maintain IRS compliance with our 100% remote platform for Filipino founders.
U.S. entity formation
We prepare and file your LLC on your behalf in Delaware, the most business-friendly U.S. state.
from $0
EIN (no SSN required)
We file SS-4 with the IRS and deliver your EIN, without the need for a Social Security Number.
included in Pro/Premium plans
Registered agent
U.S. law requires a physical address in your state of formation—we’ll act as yours.
$249/yr
U.S. mailing address
You get a real street address in Delaware, with mail scanning, forwarding, and a digital inbox.
$29/mo
U.S. business banking
We help open your account with providers within days of formation.
Free setup
Ongoing U.S compliance
We track your deadlines, file your annual reports, and alert you before anything is due.
$199/yr
Start my U.S. LLC
Form a U.S. LLC to unlock the world's biggest market
Four reasons founders from the Philippines start a U.S. LLC, and why getting your IRS EIN and U.S. entity formation right the first time matters.
FORM HERE, GROW FASTER
Founders who formed their U.S. businesses with LegalZoom report 2x higher revenue compared to those who formed elsewhere.
Start my U.S. LLC
01
Get paid in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
~50%
of all global trade is
invoiced in USD
No more conversion fees. Your U.S. customers think in dollars—your business does too.
02
Access U.S. banking
Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
10+
U.S. banks &
fintechs supported
Mercury, Stripe, Relay, Wise, Brex, Airwallex—they're all open to you with a U.S. bank and EIN.
03
Earn U.S. customer trust
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity can signal to them you're legitimate.
2×
pricing power as a
trusted vendor
U.S. buyers spend more with vendors they trust. A U.S. entity tells them you're legitimate.
04
Shield your personal assets
An LLC can help protect your personal assets and finances from business liabilities.
100%
personal asset protection
when properly structured
If your business takes on debt, your personal savings and assets can’t be forced to pay it.
Form in four easy steps
We've turned 25 years of U.S. formation expertise into an online experience that takes just minutes to start.
01
Tell us about you
You'll answer a few quick questions about what you sell, where you do business, and your business details in Philippines.
02
We file your U.S. LLC
We’ll handle all the paperwork required to register your business as a Delaware LLC. Takes about 5 business days.
03
Get an EIN, agent, address
We file your EIN and set up your registered agent and U.S. address. You don’t need an SSN, or to talk to the IRS. Takes 2-4 weeks.
04
Start banking and get paid
We’ll send over everything you need to open a U.S. bank account—your U.S. business will be ready to invoice in USD.
Start my U.S. LLC
Trusted by founders in 150+ countries
I was so nervous about my lack of…
I was so nervous about my lack of knowledge in forming an LLC! Legal Zoom made it so easy and clear! Super great service!
The process to form an LLC was easy
The process to form an LLC was easy. I would recommend paying a bit more instead of you trying to do it yourself. Paying extra for this service will ensure you correctly form your LLC.
Filing for an LLC was a breeze
Filing for an LLC was a breeze, clear explatnations of what to select or not made the process very easy and fast.
They made starting a business easy
They made starting a business easy. It took me an hour to get all the right documents done for starting an LLC. After an hour my business was registered and ready to go.
I really appreciate the really easy…
I really appreciate the really easy step by step process they have. I had my LLC up and running in less then 7 hrs from starting the process.
Such an easy process helping us set up…
Such an easy process helping us set up our LLC! LegalZoom thinks of everything that we are still learning.
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so…
Legal Zoom made setting up my LLC so easy. They asked all the right questions and got my business going!
Fast process and very easy steps
Fast process and very easy steps! The LLC formation was simple and smooth from start to finish. Everything was clearly explained, and the paperwork was handled quickly, I recommended!
The experience of setting up my own LLC…
The experience of setting up my own LLC was both quick, easy and simple
Efficient and professional assistance…
Efficient and professional assistance in quickly setting up my LLC. Started an application with Tailor Brands and later learned my expedited fee was only to submit to the State within two days, even though their website advertised 24 hours for an LLC formation and EIN. Should have started with Legal Zoom! Spoke with Gianna on the phone to set it up, logged into my account, and was done in an hour! Thorough and reliable.
BEST PHONE CALL IN THE 364.25 DAYS OF 2025
Wow! Being nervous and not knowing exactly which direction to take I went online last night and found LegalZoom. I wasn’t completely sure about it (getting the LLC) and my anxiety kicked in so I backed out of it. My number must have saved anyway in their archive because I received a call this morning. Martha Anguiano called and the encounter with her was just what I needed to encourage me further with my LLC process. She was very polite, knowledgeable and immediately gave me a list of what I can choose from to start. After discussing with her more about my plans she suggested the best start up package for me. Martha was so genuinely enthusiastic about my idea that I felt truly comfortable sharing with her. After getting off the phone my smile and heart expressed the connection that was made even if it’s only for the professionalism she offers as an agent, I’m grateful it was her that called as I stated to her, “I’m not sure how it would have went if it were another agent that called.” (I can be nervous when speaking and studdar my words but she made me feel completely heard and understood) I can only hope and believe the entire Team at LeagalZoom is just as pleasant, knowledgeable and concerned for the customers as she exemplified. If you see this message Martha, thank you so much you’re definitely a Golden Star in this universe. ⭐️✨⭐️ Looking forward to working with you & LegalZoom. Thank You!
Super easy to navigate
Super easy to navigate, This was the easiest deal to get my business llc. I am astounded at how painless this process was. You should really sign up.
My LLC setup
My LLC was set up quickly and efficiently, Thank you for the great job. Due today and completed today.
Starting a new LLC
Starting a new LLC. Ali walked me through the entire process in less than 10 minutes. Quick, easy and highly professional. Thanks!!
Piece of Cake!
Wow, if I had known HOW EASY it would be to create my own LLC I would have done it months ago! I literally created my own business in MINUTES. LegalZoom takes all of the fear, confusion, guesswork and administrative burden out of starting your own business. Strongly recommend it!
Excellent, rapid, economical LLC formation…
Legal Zoom enabled me to very quickly and economically set up my LLC
They made creating my llc such an easy…
They made creating my llc such an easy process and gave me plenty of options. I genuinely never even thought of. So happy I had this option.
Filed my LLC confidently thanks to LegalZoom
Sittie answered all my questions and made me feel much more confident about forming my LLC this morning. Including some basic tax questions that she was able to answer. So greatly appreciate her help.
LegalZoom was great to start my first LLC
LegalZoom was great to start my LLC! The process was simple and easy! Very fast as long as you know what you want your name to be and what your business is doing. Highly recommend for the people that like to do it themselves online. Great experience
Out-of-State LLC Business Formation
I was at a standstill with no resolution in sight - LegalZoom fixed me up within minutes & made filling the Out-of-State business form LLC-5 with the State of California, easy! Thank you!
So Helpful…
Legal Zoom is quick and easy to create a New Corporation. The price is fair. Thank you for all your assistance.
I’m new to all this basically my first…
I’m new to all this basically my first time filing for a corporation on my own and I didn’t last in 30 minutes. This is great thank you it just walks you through everything you need with answering questions. Did you already know
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful
Leogilyn Pavo was so helpful. I needed to change my business address and Leogilyn walked me through the process step by step. Leogilyn even looked up specific answers about my corporation so I could fill out the required forms correctly. I couldn’t have done this without Leogilyn’s help!
Genaro was great!
Genaro was a great listener, remembered everything we spoke about and then walked me through the process of moving my LLC into a Corporation. Glad I called rather than try to do online - we got it all done in about 20 minutes.
Spoke clearly, was professional and very knowledgeable about his business
Edgar was so pleasant and professional and I will be sending more people to him for their corporation needs as well!! He is so knowledgeable about the sales products he sells. This was a flawless and simple process bc of him!
Nonprofit Advisor, Daniel Morgan is great
When I spoke with my nonprofit advisor Daniel, he was very thorough with explaining everything to me. I am new to this process and he made this experience a pleasant one.
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of…
I'm a lawyer with almost 40 years of experience. I'm a DIY around the house handyman, and I DIM in law, but was short on time to establish a New York non-profit corporation in advance of actually moving to New York. Legal Zoom and Ms. Angeles were amazing. This project was accomplished with their professional zeal, and saved me a pile of time and money. Respect!
Legal Zoom takes the guesswork out
I’ve used Legal Zoom to start my nonprofit, having them assist me with the 501(c)3 paperwork was the best thing I could’ve done. They took the guesswork out, they really made the process as simple and streamlined as possible. I have already referred several people to use this service!
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly…
Legal Zoom was incredibly user friendly! I was able to start my non-profit, Widows Walk Project Incorporated, within days. I had to call for support on one question. The representative was super helpful and had me off the phone within minutes. Legal Zoom mailed the established non-profit paperwork to me within three days. Thank you Legal Zoom for your expedience and support!
Gail Vyeda Deserves Recognition — Outstanding Support!
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Gail Vyeda through LegalZoom’s Concierge service, and I cannot say enough good things about her. Gail is knowledgeable, patient, professional, and genuinely caring. From the very beginning, she made me feel supported, heard, and confident in the process of forming my nonprofit. She explained everything in clear terms, walked me through each step, and made sure I understood what was being filed and why. Even when I had questions outside the typical scope, she went the extra mile to help — always with kindness, clarity, and grace. She made what could’ve been a stressful experience feel seamless and empowering. Gail is exactly the kind of person who deserves to be recognized and promoted. Her dedication and warmth represent LegalZoom at its best. Thank you, Gail — you made a big difference in helping me bring my nonprofit vision to life! — LaTonya White, The Legacy Impact Fund (DBA Big Gló Foundation)
The couple of representatives I spoke…
The couple of representatives I spoke with while in the process of registering my nonprofit and applying for the 501(c)3 status were professional, friendly, knowledgeable.
LegalZoom has been a great source to…
LegalZoom has been a great source to work with. I would recommend anyone to utilize Legal Zoom who is starting a nonprofit. Very seamless and courteous! The customer service they have been providing has been excellent!
Willie is the man!!
Willie did a great job answering all my questions and helping me understand different aspects of what what happens when starting my nonprofit with Legalzoom. Great customer service experience!
In the avalanche of many questions, Ana was there to guide me
Ana provided detailed information to my questions about a nonprofit. She was helpful and patient with me. She extended herself to keep in touch and work with me when I am ready. Thank you!
Incredibly helpful!
I called with some questions and received such helpful information! My nonprofit partner and I feel confident in moving forward with Legal Zoom services for our women centered nonprofit.
Being a business owner of two businesses...
Being a business owner of two business. A for profit and now a nonprofit LegalZoom has made the business registration process effortless and seamless all while keeping my submitted documents legal with the state. I highly recommend any entrepreneur who's filing your business on your own to let LegalZoom do the handwork for you. They are fast, accurate, and efficient.
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in…
Gerald was extremely helpful to me in getting my order processed. He made it easy for me to just answer a question and continue with the process of setting up my nonprofit.
Outstanding Work
The professionalism of the team coupled with the speed of getting the nonprofit paperwork accomplished and through the system was excellent. I am very grateful. This is my second time working with Legal Zoom. Thank you very much.
Great help
"Five stars! Setting up the legal side of a new business can be overwhelming, but LegalZoom made filing my DBA completely painless. As I was getting No Stressing Me off the ground, I needed a service I could trust to handle the details right the first time. Their step-by-step guidance was clear, the pricing was transparent, and the turnaround time was surprisingly fast. They gave me total peace of mind so I could focus on designing and building my brand. I will absolutely use them again for future business needs."
SO VERY EASY!
LegalZoom made licensing and setting up a DBA so very simple, it took less than 10 minutes.
Smooth Process
Kurt was very helpful and provided all the information needed to successfully complete the DBA process.
Easy and professional
I was notified by text that I needed to contact LegalZoom to provide more information to move my DBA filing along. I called in and got Raffy. He was friendly and professional and took the time to confirm that LegalZoom had received the signed documents from me that were needed to take the next steps in this process. I was connected to Raffy on my first attempt and did not have to sit in a queue waiting for someone.
10/10 customer service
Both Kathy and Princess made the process of filing my DBA incredibly easy and were able to walk me through the process the entire time. Both were incredibly kind and helpful and I'm so grateful to the LegalZoom team for being there to support me through any troubles I have with my small business!
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was…
Very helpful everyone I spoke with was very knowledgeable and pointed me in the right direction. My dba was filed swiftly and I was informed about the progress the entire time. Very happy with the results.
KIERVE has Excellent Customer Service
KIERVE was very knowledgeable and provided the information I requested with additional things to assist me with creating a new DBA. I appreciated how patient they were and ensured everything had processed to the next step before we signed off the chat. Excellent customer service!
Customer Service exceeded my expectations.
After an initial dilemma with my DBA filing in California, a LegalZoom account executive took the reigns and made everything right by going above and beyond my expectations. Thank you LegalZoom!
Very helpful
I called in looking for help with my DBA and was able to complete setting it up effortlessly and got help with a few more items I didn’t even know I needed.
Joe was extraordinary
Joe was extraordinary! I called to add a DBA to my existing LLC, and he got straight to the point with exactly what I needed. He went above and beyond by taking the time to answer my questions thoroughly and even checked my account. He pointed out a couple of things for me to review, and if that wasn’t enough, he even sent me a screenshot so I knew exactly what he was referring to. Wow—what an asset to your company! Loyal customer here!
Perla Gallegos was Great
Perla Gallegos was great with follow ups and transparency as it relate to my business formation. I hope all Legal Zoom employees represents the way in which Perla Gallegos has done so in representation of the company.
Legalzoom has handled all our business…
Legalzoom has handled all our business formation needs with the utmost professionalism and timely filing. We appreciate their friendly and easy to use website.
Love how easy to understand the process…
Love how easy to understand the process of formation they have made!
The request I made for formation…
The request I made for formation documents was taken care of immediately and professionally. They were very helpful in getting me what I needed.
I had the absolute pleasure of working…
I had the absolute pleasure of working with Maria as my business formation specialist at LegalZoom, and I couldn’t be more grateful for her support throughout the process of creating my LLC. From start to finish, Maria was patient, knowledgeable, and incredibly thorough. She took the time to answer every one of my questions—no matter how small—and walked me through each step with clarity and confidence. Starting a business can feel overwhelming, but Maria made the entire experience smooth and manageable. Her dedication, professionalism, and genuine care for her clients truly stood out. Thanks to her guidance, I felt supported and well-informed every step of the way. Thank you, Maria, for your outstanding service and for going above and beyond. You are truly an asset to the LegalZoom team!
Using Legal Zoom made my business…
Using Legal Zoom made my business formation very easy. The program is user friendly and explains every step clearly.
Legal Zoom is a true one stop shop
This is the second company I have formed using Legal Zoom. They say what they are going to do and they do it. Legal Zoom provides all the tools and services you will need to quickly start your company, allowing you to focus on your business. The business formation specialist I spoke with, Juan was great; extremely knowledgeable and professional while giving me the feeling that I was talking with an old friend.
The agent was extremely helpful and…
The agent was extremely helpful and gave me the info that I was looking for. As soon as I got off of the phone with her, I got the official acceptance of my business formation!
Seamless Support from Day One
I was impressed by how quickly Alan, my Business Formation Specialist, reached out to me. Having support from day one is incredibly reassuring, especially as I navigate starting my first business. I look forward to seeing how my relationship with LegalZoom and my experience with their services evolve.
ClarisseTravel Wine Tourism Agency
I recently utilized LegalZoom's services. The platform was user friendly, making the complex process of business formation straight forward and accessible. The customer service team was knowledgeable and responsive, promptly addressing all my inquiries. The efficiency and professionalism demonstrated by LegalZoom have provided me with confidence and peace of mind. I highly recommend their services to anyone seeking reliable business formation assistance.
The business formation specialist…
The business formation specialist Ramses Cardenas understood my needs and articulated well the company's product. I chose the pro package because it was my best option based on the information Ramses supplied. The process was quick easy and to the point.
Showing selected reviews
Frequently asked questions
What is a U.S. LLC and why do Philippine founders use one?
A U.S. LLC (Limited Liability Company) is a legal business structure registered in the United States that separates your personal assets from your company's liabilities. This means your personal savings, property, and assets in the Philippines are legally protected from business debts or lawsuits.
Philippine founders—especially freelancers, digital agency owners, and e-commerce sellers—form U.S. LLCs to seamlessly access top-tier U.S. payment processors like Stripe, build instant global credibility with international clients, and operate a scalable online business under a highly recognized U.S. corporate entity.
Can a non-U.S. resident from the Philippines legally form a U.S. LLC?
Yes. U.S. law places absolutely no citizenship or residency requirements on LLC ownership. You can easily form and own 100% of a U.S. LLC from the Philippines without a U.S. visa, a Social Security Number (SSN), or a personal U.S. address.
The entire registration process is managed digitally. While your business is legally required to have a Registered Agent with a physical address in your chosen state to accept official mail, you do not need to travel to or be physically present in the United States at any point to launch or run your company.
How do I start a U.S. LLC from the Philippines?
Starting a U.S. LLC from the Philippines is a entirely remote process. First, you choose a state (usually Wyoming or Delaware) and verify your business name. Next, you appoint a U.S. Registered Agent to handle legal correspondence, and file your Articles of Organization with the state government. Finally, you apply for an EIN (Tax ID) from the IRS, which allows you to open a U.S. business bank account and accept USD payments.
Which U.S. state should I choose to form my LLC as a non-resident?
Wyoming and Delaware are the top choices for international founders. If you have no physical operations or employees in the United States, either state works perfectly for a Philippines-based online business, but your choice depends on your specific goals:
- Choose Wyoming if you want the lowest maintenance costs. It is the most cost-effective option, offering zero state income tax, low annual renewal fees, and strict asset and owner privacy laws that protect your personal identity. It is perfect for e-commerce sellers, remote freelancers, and digital agencies.
- Choose Delaware if you plan to raise U.S. venture capital. If your goal is to court institutional investors, build a high-growth tech startup, or eventually go public, investors heavily prefer Delaware due to its highly sophisticated corporate legal system. However, it is more expensive to maintain and carries an annual state franchise tax.
Do I need to register my U.S. LLC in the Philippines?
No. Simply forming a U.S. LLC does not automatically require you to register your business locally in the Philippines.
If you are an online entrepreneur, freelancer, or e-commerce seller operating a digital business that exclusively serves international clients and receives payouts in USD, a local Philippine registration is generally not required. However, if your U.S. LLC begins conducting physical business activities directly inside the Philippines—such as putting up a physical corporate office or leasing local commercial space—you may need to register a local branch or entity with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR).
What is an EIN and do I need one as a Philippine LLC owner?
An EIN (Employer Identification Number) is a unique, nine-digit federal tax ID issued directly by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS). It acts essentially as a social security number for your business entity.
Yes, you absolutely need one. As a Philippine-based LLC owner, your company cannot fully function without an EIN. It is a mandatory requirement to open a remote U.S. business bank account, connect global payment gateways like Stripe or PayPal, and establish your corporate accounts with digital marketplaces. You can legally obtain this number from abroad even if you do not possess a U.S. Social Security Number (SSN).
How do I get an EIN from the Philippines without an SSN?
Because non-U.S. residents do not have a Social Security Number, you cannot use the standard online IRS portal. Instead, the application must be processed manually using IRS Form SS-4.
To apply from abroad, you complete the application, leave the SSN field blank, and explicitly note that you are a foreign applicant. The form must then be submitted directly to the IRS via international fax, mail, or by calling the IRS international agent line. While doing this yourself is completely possible, the manual paperwork and long international hold times can be frustrating—which is why most founders use a professional formation service to handle the entire IRS filing on their behalf at checkout.
What is a registered agent and why does my U.S. LLC need one?
A Registered Agent is a mandatory, state-authorized representative with a physical street address within your LLC’s state of formation. They are legally responsible for receiving official government correspondence, state compliance notices, and any legal documents on behalf of your business.
Yes, you are legally required to have one. Every U.S. LLC must continuously maintain a registered agent to keep the company in good standing. Because you are a non-resident operating from the Philippines, you cannot act as your own agent. You must appoint an in-state professional Registered Agent service to fulfill this government requirement and protect your company’s legal status.
Can I open a U.S. business bank account from the Philippines?
Yes. You can open a U.S. business bank account 100% remotely from the Philippines without traveling to the United States.
While traditional brick-and-mortar U.S. banks usually require business owners to visit a branch in person to sign documents, modern digital global banking platforms are designed specifically for international founders. Once your LLC is fully approved and your EIN confirmation letter is issued by the IRS, you can apply online from abroad using a valid passport for identity verification to start sending and receiving USD payments.
What documents do I need to form a U.S. LLC from the Philippines?
To legally file and form your U.S. LLC, you do not need any physical paperwork, visas, or Philippine government certifications. The initialization process is completely digital, requiring only a chosen business name and a valid physical address (your home address in the Philippines is completely fine for internal documentation).
While you do not need an extensive document package to submit your formation filing, you will need a valid government-issued passport immediately after your LLC is approved. This is required for identity verification during the key next steps: securing your EIN from the IRS and opening your remote U.S. business banking infrastructure.
Who is a U.S. LLC best for?
A U.S. LLC is the ideal corporate structure for residents of the Philippines looking to operate digital, borderless businesses and get paid in global currencies. It is specifically recommended for:
- E-Commerce & Dropshipping Sellers: Entrepreneurs using platforms like Shopify, Amazon FBA, or TikTok Shop who need access to reliable U.S. payment infrastructure and international suppliers.
- Freelancers & Virtual Assistants (VAs): Independent contractors, software developers, designers, and online consultants working with premium international clients who want a professional corporate setup to receive USD directly.
- Digital Agency Owners: Founders scaling marketing, SEO, SaaS, or video editing agencies globally who need to sign high-value contracts with corporate clients outside the Philippines.
- Content Creators & Affiliates: YouTubers, streamers, and digital marketers who need a seamless, compliant way to collect international ad revenue and affiliate payouts.
We're built for whatever you're building
For digital entrepreneurs
Creators · Freelancers · Consultants · E-commerce sellers
You're selling to U.S. customers and want to get paid in USD without losing money on conversion fees. You need Stripe, a U.S. bank account, and a clean, simple setup you don't have to babysit.
For venture-scale founders
Tech startups · Pre-seed to Series A
You're raising capital from U.S. investors, or plan to. Many founders start with a Delaware LLC to establish a U.S. presence, before later converting to a Delaware C corp as they prepare for institutional fundraising.
Your U.S. company is five days away
Join 5 million businesses that trusted LegalZoom. Filed from the Philippines, registered in the U.S., ready to invoice in USD.
Start my LLC