Why choose LegalZoom to file your annual report?
Focus on your business

Use your valuable time to run your business—let us handle the filing process so you can stay focused on what matters.

Save time

With experience across all 50 states, we can save you time and effort researching the filing requirements for your state.

Get peace of mind

Avoid tedious paperwork and the risk of filing incorrectly. We file with the state and help you get it done accurately and on time.

Choose a plan to meet your needs


Standard Annual Report

Preserve valuable liability protections by letting us handle required annual reports, filed accurately and on-time every time.

Included:
Creation of your personalized annual report
Hassle-free filing of your paperwork directly with the state

FREE Compliance Filings for your 1st year!

Compliance Filings

Get required annual reports, government filings, alerts, and guidance from specialists.

Everything in Standard Annual Report, plus:
Annual reports to satisfy ongoing state filing requirements
Customized compliance alerts about your requirements
Amendment filings with the Secretary of State for any business changes

Ongoing Beneficial Ownership Information Report update filings

Personalized compliance support from our experienced specialists

Compliance Filings plus Licenses & Permits

Get Filings, plus help with licenses and permits to operate legally at the federal, state, county, and city levels.

Everything in Compliance Filings, plus:
Custom summary of required federal, state, and local licenses and permits
Direct access to all of your required applications, expediting the process

Upload, view, and share business licenses from your account

Notifications on upcoming expiration dates and updates to your license report

Personalized compliance and licensing support from our experienced specialists

100% Accurate Filing Guarantee

We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.

How to file your annual report with LegalZoom in 3 easy steps
Tell us about your business
Answer a few simple questions online to give us the business info required by the state.
We’ll create and file the annual report for you
Using your business information, we’ll fill out and process your paperwork.
Receive your filed report in the mail
Once we receive your report from the state, we’ll deliver it to you digitally and by mail.

Want to check out example documents?

Benefits of having us file an annual report for you

Meet legal obligations

You're likely required to file a report every year, depending on your state and business type.

Avoid penalties

You could face fines, penalties, and the loss of your personal liability protection if you fail to file a report.

Keep your info current

Make sure the state has the latest info on your company, including its name, address, and managers.

What is an annual report?
Annual reports are documents that are filed with the state and provide updated information about your business, including the name and address of the business, the people who run it, and its registered agent.

Most companies submit annual reports to their state to operate there legally. For public companies, annual reports also provide data on business operations for investors and outside analysts.
Who needs to file an annual report?

Depending on your state, business entities typically need to file reports on a regular basis. Some of the common entity types that may need to file reports include:


LLCs

• Corporations
• Nonprofits​


The majority of states require small businesses to file some form of report to comply with state regulations and to maintain their good standing.


To help you find out whether your state requires an annual report for your type of business entity, we’ve included a comprehensive chart on this page for your reference.

What’s the purpose of an annual report for an LLC?
The goal of an annual report is to provide your state and the general public with the most current contact information for your LLC. Nearly all states require LLCs to file these reports. Failure to do so could result in your business losing its good standing with the state, which can result in penalties and loss of liability protection, among other things.

Annual reports list an LLC's basic information, including the name of its owners, its address, and the registered agent's contact information.
Why do LLCs and other small businesses need to file an annual report?
The majority of states require small businesses and LLCs to file some form of report so the state knows who is doing business within its borders, and it gives the public a way to hold businesses accountable. Filing a report helps ensure your business complies with state regulations and maintains good standing.

Depending on the state in which the LLC is formed and operated, the yearly report may be called an “annual report,” a “statement of information,” an “annual statement,” or something similar.

Letting us file your annual report vs. filing it on your own
Let us file for you

Save time and effort by letting us take care of everything for you.


  • We ensure that all the required information is included before filing
  • We create and submit the report to help you file on time and avoid penalties
File your own annual report

You may need to spend extra time and effort, outside of managing your business, in order to:

  • Research your state requirements
  • Complete the business report form and ensure it’s accurate
  • File with your required state(s) on time and include the correct filing fee
  • Prepare for the next annual report
The annual report filing process
The process to file your annual report can get pretty complicated, and could cost a lot of time and effort if you do it on your own. Here’s what that might look like.
Learn your state’s requirements

Each state creates its own annual report standards and practices. Depending on where you operate, specific report requirements may change, such as:


The due date

• Any filing fees

• The required information about your business


When we file your report for you, we’ll ensure it complies with all your state’s requirements.

Complete the annual business report forms
Some states mail forms to businesses or their registered agent. In other cases, businesses must download the form online or request it from a state agency. If you’re filing for an LLC, all members must sign the annual report forms.

We can take all the guesswork out of the process by filling out your form for you based on the information you provide, so we can make sure your report is filed accurately.
File your report in your required state
Once you've completed the form, you must submit it to the state along with any required filing fee. If your business operates in more than one state, you may have to file annual reports in each state.

Submission options vary by state, but most states require you to print the form from a state agency's website and mail it to its office. Alternatively, they might send the form to an LLC's registered agent, who would be responsible for completing it and submitting it to the state.

When we file for you, you don’t have to worry about figuring out the best way to submit. We’ll submit your report to the state and send you a copy digitally and by mail.
Prepare for your next annual report deadline

Some states charge hefty fees to businesses that miss the filing deadline or file using outdated or incorrect information. To avoid this:

  • Set up a reminder system for upcoming due dates on your calendar or another tool
  • Keep an eye out for any policy changes around annual reports to stay compliant and avoid mistakes

How often are reports filed?
Most states require annual reporting, while nine states require it biannually. You can reference the chart on this page for requirements by state.

Deadlines may also vary. The report may be due on the anniversary of your business formation, or your state may have a single due date for all reports. Other states require you to file an initial report within a specific period after your business formation.
What happens if I forget to file my annual report?

You may need to pay late fees and penalties, and you could lose your good standing with the state. This means the state will no longer recognize your company as a legal entity, which could affect contracts and hurt business relationships. You also could lose your limited liability protections, and may even face the administrative dissolution of your company.


Consequences of not filing your annual report:

Additional fees such as late fees

Penalties from the state

Loss of contracts

Personal liability from loss of LLC or Corp 

Loss of good standing

Potential termination of the business

When is my LLC annual report due?
We can help make sure your report gets filed before your state’s deadline.

State

LLC

Due date

AK

Every other year

Jan 2

AL

-

-

AR

Every year

May 1

When is my LLC annual report due?
We can help make sure your report gets filed before your state’s deadline.

Alabama

No annual report requirement

Due on January 2

Alaska

Filed every other year

Due on January 2

Arizona

No annual report requirement

Due on January 2

Frequently asked questions

Ready to start your annual report?

Start my annual report

