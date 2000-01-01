Business dissolution
Business dissolution
Need to close your limited liability company (LLC), corporation, or nonprofit? We make it easy to dissolve your business with the state. Starts at $129 + filing fees.
To learn about our full service Dissolution Concierge, call (844) 784-7094.
Choose a package that meets your needs
Standard Dissolution
We'll process your paperwork once you answer a few questions online.
$129
Includes:
Filing with the state
Rush Dissolution
Get Standard Dissolution, plus have it expedited for faster legal closure.
Everything from Standard, plus:
Expedited processing of your dissolution paperwork
Delivery of your filed doc 2-3 business days after we receive it from the state
Full Service
Dissolution Concierge
Get peace of mind with hands-on dissolution management, start to finish, by a trained & dedicated concierge.
$799
Everything in Rush, plus:
White-glove, hands-on management of your dissolution by a concierge trained & dedicated to your needs
Unlimited phone & email access to your concierge guide with prompt responses to your issues
Execution of every aspect of your dissolution, from initial research & planning to confirming lawful closure
Evaluation of your Secretary of State status to identify prerequisites, gaps, and steps to a legal closure
Access to full-service solutions required for closure, including outstanding filings like Annual Reports
100% Accurate Filing Guarantee
We're committed to the highest quality and accuracy. If your filing is rejected or incorrect due to our error, we'll correct it with the government agency at no additional cost to you.
Why use LegalZoom to dissolve your business?
Experience
We've helped small business owners dissolve more than 200,000 LLCs and corporations.
Accuracy
Feel confident your dissolution will be filed correctly, backed by our 100% accurate filing guarantee.*
Ease & speed
We process all the paperwork when officially dissolving your business with the state.
Here's why it's important to dissolve your business
Operating agreements limit personal liability by establishing the LLC as separate from owners.
Avoid fees and taxes
Until you dissolve your business, you're still on the hook for the fees and taxes that come with operating it.
Put creditors on notice
After settling your final bills, formally dissolving lets creditors know your business can't incur further debts.
Be compliant with the state
If you're a business owner and winding down your company, you also need to dissolve it officially, following state law.
Get what you're owed
You and other shareholders or partners get the remaining assets and cash you're expecting after closure.
Face the future with certainty
Pay your taxes and creditors, and issue your final payroll. Pay off and cancel company credit cards.
Tie up loose ends
If you're going to make a clean break by closing one business before starting another, do it the right way by dissolving your unneeded business.
How to use LegalZoom to dissolve your business in 3 easy steps
LegalZoom will prepare and file articles of dissolution for you.
Answer a few questions online
We’ll create and file your dissolution paperwork
You’ll receive your filed articles of dissolution in the mail
Want to view examples of dissolution documents?
Why should I officially dissolve my business?
Filing articles of dissolution when closing your business means you avoid future requirements, such as income tax liabilities, annual reports, and other ongoing duties with your state. Closing your business does not impact past liabilities. Once you close your business, you may feel a sense of closure.
What does it mean to dissolve a business?
The process of dissolving your business lets your state, creditors, employees, customers, and everyone know that your business closure is imminent. It's best to use articles of dissolution to do this. Filing articles is mandatory for most businesses except sole proprietorships.
What happens when your business is dissolved?
Once you dissolve your business, you free yourself from having to file future annual reports and pay the ongoing fees and taxes that come with owning a business. You can’t operate or conduct business other than doing what’s necessary to wind down operations.
What are articles of dissolution?
If you’re a business owner in charge of a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation, you would have filed either articles of organization or incorporation with the state. These articles establish your business as a separate legal entity. You use articles of dissolution to undo this process so your business no longer exists.
If you don't file articles of dissolution when you close a company, the state assumes your business is still operational, potentially leading to fines and penalties.
What is the difference between dissolving and terminating an LLC?
The difference is simply that dissolution is the proper term used by states. If your LLC has an operating agreement, review it to discover what requirements you need to follow to properly dissolve your business.
What steps do I need to take to wind down my business?
If you’re getting ready to close the doors of your business, consider these steps:
•
Vote to dissolve: If your bylaws or operating agreement require it, you must follow its rules for dissolution. This typically involves holding a vote.
•
Notify creditors and customers: Pay off all your outstanding debts and accepted claims. Tell creditors the deadline for submitting any final claims. Collect outstanding payments from customers.
•
Settle your state taxes: Pay and file all your outstanding state and local taxes. Ensure you meet your tax obligations.
•
Make sure all taxes owed to the IRS are paid: File a final tax return with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), report capital gains, and close your EIN account.
•
Notify employees: Pay any employees' final wages, settle your last payroll tax bill, and file your last employment tax return.
•
Cancel licenses and more: Cancel all business licenses and permits. Also, deregister fictitious business names (DBAs).
How to dissolve a business: LegalZoom vs. doing it yourself
When you're closing up shop, use our dissolution services to get it done quickly and correctly. It's one less worry.
With LegalZoom
Share & we'll prepare
Simply answer some questions online, then we'll prepare your dissolution documents.
We'll check for errors & file
We'll check your articles of dissolution to be sure they’re complete before filing with the Secretary of State.
Get closure
Receive your filed articles of dissolution and know you're officially closed for good.
DIY
Learn the rules
Research what rules on dissolution apply to your business and in your state.
Prepare your documents
Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.
Track down the necessary forms from your state agency's website and prepare the necessary documents.
File & confirm
Once you’ve completed your dissolution articles, you’ll need to make sure they’re complete and that they comply with any state laws before you file them. Then follow up to confirm they've received everything.
Should I close an unused LLC?
If you don't close an LLC that you're not using:
•
You may be responsible for filing future tax returns.
•
You may still owe an annual LLC fee.
•
You may have to pay a penalty if your LLC does not file a local, state, or federal tax return.
How do I close an LLC?
To officially dissolve a limited liability company (LLC), consider these additional steps:
•
Hold a meeting of LLC members to vote on dissolution, making sure the vote follows state law and your LLC operating agreement.
•
Properly submit LLC articles of dissolution to the state—or we can do this for you!
•
Check that you’ve notified all parties: suppliers, customers, creditors, including a time frame for paying claims.
•
Complete a Schedule K-1 for each member for personal tax purposes. File your final return, pay taxes due, and close your Employer Identification Number (EIN) account.
•
Cancel your LLC bank accounts and insurance policies, licenses, and permits. Keep insurance until you’re sure you don’t need it.
•
Distribute remaining assets to members in the manner agreed to in your operating agreement.
•
Safely store LLC records for seven years (or until the statute of limitations expires) and property records until the limitation period expires.
How do I close a corporation?
Domestic corporations must file articles of dissolution, also known as a certificate of dissolution, to start the process. Consider these additional steps to voluntarily dissolve a C corporation:
•
Hold a board of directors meeting to vote on dissolution, then ask for shareholders' approval. Be sure to follow the rules laid out in the corporate bylaws.
•
File a certificate of dissolution from the Secretary of State. We can do this for you!
•
Inform the IRS and pay all due taxes to obtain "consent to dissolution" or a "tax clearance."
•
Cancel your corporate bank accounts and insurance policies, licenses, and permits. Keep insurance until you’re sure you don’t need it.
•
Distribute remaining assets to members in the manner agreed to in your bylaws.
•
Safely store corporate records for seven years (or until the statute of limitations expires) and property records until the limitation period expires.
Frequently asked questions
What are some other names for dissolution?
Other names for dissolution include:
- Articles of dissolution
- Certificate of dissolution
- Certificate of cancellation
- Business dissolving
- Business closure
- Closing your business
- Dissolving your business
- Dissolved business
- Company closure
- Company termination
What happens if I don't dissolve my business?
If you don't dissolve and fail to follow legal closing procedures like filing reports and paying taxes, you may face potential fines, penalties, and the loss of your liability protection.
What's important to do before I dissolve my business?
Before dissolving your business, it's important to consult the company governing documentation, such as an LLC operating agreement or corporate bylaws, for any guidelines on how to legally dissolve. Once you're ready, you can easily file articles of dissolution with us; answer a few questions online, and we'll create and file your paperwork with the state.
Do I need to notify the IRS of a dissolution?
Once you sign and file the dissolution forms with the state, you should next notify the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to inform the agency about your intended company dissolution. It's important to pay all taxes due.
Get your dissolution done the right way!
What our customers are saying
I had accomplished my goal of closing my old business. I trust LegalZoom ... I have been with them for 2 years now.
— Debora H., dissolution customer
LegalZoom was quick, accurate, and attentive to detail and needs.
— Wallace G., LegalZoom customer
Legal Zoom is very patient and professional. Highly recommended.
— Sgroi C., LegalZoom customer