Most businesses—whether structured as an LLC, corporation, nonprofit, or DBA—must stay in compliance to remain in good standing with the government. For LLCs, compliance refers to ongoing legal obligations such as state and federal filings, as well as licensing and regulatory requirements at the local, state, and federal levels. Failure to meet these requirements can result in fines, penalties, suspension, or even possible closure, while staying compliant builds trust with customers and stakeholders.





LegalZoom makes ongoing compliance management straightforward by tracking your requirements, managing deadlines, and providing tailored support, so you can focus on growing your business.





All LLCs must complete recurring and required compliance tasks to remain in good standing, including: