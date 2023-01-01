Home | Business Formations | Help Me Compare Q: What's the difference between Registered Agent Services and Compliance Calendar Services?



If you are acting as your own Registered Agent, you can use LegalZoom's Compliance Calendar service to just notify you of any upcoming filing requirements and deadlines through the LegalZoom Corporate Center online tool.



Registered Agent Services Notification of required State and Federal filing and deadlines through Corporate Center online tool

Service of Process Notification via Phone, email and overnight courier

RA mail forwarding

Fulfills In State business address requirements

Electronic document capture of all pertinent received correspondence (including Service of Process)

Compliance Calendar Services Notification of required State and Federal filing and deadlines through Corporate Center online tool







