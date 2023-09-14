Time to be
your own boss
Excellent
Learn more
Choose a business structure and a business name
We'll help you get set up right, and we'll check with the state to make sure the name you want is available.
Answer a few questions about your business
Tell us all about the business you'd like to form, and we'll help make sure you have what you need to make your small business official and keep it compliant.
Sit tight while we file your paperwork
When your filing is approved, we'll upload your documents to your online account and your business will be off and running. It's that simple!
Sit tight while we file your paperwork
When your filing is approved, we'll upload your documents to your online account and your business will be off and running. It's that simple!
Get the comprehensive tools you need to run and grow your business with confidence.
Explore small business services
Learn more about LZ Books
Get special offers from LegalZoom's trusted partners on a wide range of services like business banking, insurance, websites, and payment systems.
Discover your special offers
Explore protective services
Courtney
Tax Expert
Adeel
Attorney
Anne
18 years