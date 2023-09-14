#1 choice for online business formation: Based on a November 2021 survey comparing online legal service companies.

#1 choice for helping to start, run, and grow small businesses: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Most favored brand amongst small business owners: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Most recommended business formation service: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Best in class products and services: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

Easiest way to form your business: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.

92% of our business formation customers would recommend LegalZoom’s services to others: Based on a January 2023 survey of small- and midsize-business owners comparing LegalZoom to other online legal services companies.