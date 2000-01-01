MCP tool
Browse LegalZoom Articles
browse-legalzoom-articles
Search customer-facing LegalZoom articles, help-center content, and configured operational knowledge.
Callable through
Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.
- UACH Chat
/mcp/uach-chat
- UACH Voice
/mcp/uach-voice
Taxonomy
Part of Knowledge and products
Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.