MCP tool

Search Product Mappings

search_product_mappings

Find products, services, and account destinations by keyword and optional category.

Callable through

Integration contracts are versioned. Authentication and the exact input schema are published in the live catalog instead of being duplicated on this page.

  • UACH Chat /mcp/uach-chat
  • UACH Voice /mcp/uach-voice

Taxonomy

Part of Knowledge and products

Search LegalZoom knowledge, explain products, locate services, and understand account subscriptions.

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