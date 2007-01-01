North Carolina

Hi, I’m Angela Sherrill. I am a dedicated advocate for my clients’ interests. I am detail-oriented while also focused on my clients’ business objectives to maximize results.

I am licensed in North Carolina and Florida and am admitted to multiple federal courts. I have a broad spectrum of experience in both transactions and litigation.

I have worked with boutique law firms, and I served as General Counsel for a home furnishings manufacturer and national retailer for over 7 years and was involved first-hand in balancing the internal legal and business considerations. I now concentrate my practice on a variety of business transactions, while leveraging my litigation background to identify potential issues for my clients.

Why I practice law

I am inspired to help businesses and individuals achieve effective solutions to problems.

Fun fact

Throughout my career, I have been active in civic organizations, and I am currently involved as a board member and legal adviser to certain non-profit groups. When not practicing law, I enjoy music, dance, the true-crime genre, Carolina basketball, and I am a committed Francophile and a foodie.

Professional background

Education

University of Miami School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1994

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

B.A. in Political Science

1991

Experience

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

McGrath and Spielberger, PLLC

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

Patrick Harper & Dixon L.L.P.

Of Counsel

2019 - 2023

Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams

General Counsel

2012 - 2019

Garbett Stiphany Allen & Roza, P.A.

Partner

2007 - 2012

Coffey & Wright, LLP (f/k/a Kendall Coffey, P.A., Coffey, Diaz, & O'Naghten)

Associate Counsel

1999 - 2007

Associations

Hickory Museum of Art - Board Member

Secretary, Legal Counsel

2022 - Present

CVCC Small Business Center

Legal Consultant

2020 - Present

North Carolina Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present

Association of Corporate

Counsel Member

2013 - 2019