Hi, I’m Ben. I strive to communicate effectively and make sure my clients understand their legal issues, no matter how complex, while we work together towards a positive outcome.
My practice is focused around Transactional Business Law, Estate Planning and Real Estate.
My prior experience as an Associate for two respected law firms has given me opportunities to help a variety of different types of businesses and individuals with tailored advice and guidance. The defining principle for my practice has always been to build a positive relationship with my clients based on understanding and effective communication.
I am particularly proud of my experience working with one of the Central Florida Public School Boards, where I helped negotiate and plan for the construction of multiple schools in low-income neighborhoods.
I believe that my attention to detail and compassion for those I work for provide all my clients with a feeling of trust and satisfaction concerning their legal needs.
University of Florida Levin College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2018
Florida State University
B.S. in Risk Management/Insurance, 2015
LZ Legal Services - Fears Law PLLC
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2021 - Present
Marchena & Graham P.A.
Associate Attorney
2020
Cipparone & Cipparone P.A.
Law Clerk
2018 - 2019
Florida Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present
Professional background
