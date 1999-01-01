Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
New York
Prenuptial Agreement
Hi, I’m Carolyn. I am dedicated to providing you with legal services that are of a high quality, compassionate and understanding of your needs. I represent clients in the State of New York on several legal matters such as business formations and management, estate planning, contracts and legal agreements, collections, real estate, employment law and landlord/tenant issues.
My experience as a transactional attorney has helped me to focus on the details and to expand my critical thinking skills.
My most rewarding moments as an attorney has been negotiating multi-million dollar contracts on behalf of individual clients, condominium/homeowners associations and companies in New York. Working with individual clients, as well as large companies, has made me realize that no matter how big or small the negotiation, developing a strong foundation and knowledge base is the key to success.
My goal is to help you by learning about your goals, evaluating your needs and assisting you in achieving the most favorable outcome.
Ever since I was very young, I have always wanted to help people because I find it to be personally very rewarding.
I am very organized and I love to organize just about every and anything. I have found this skill to be a useful quality in my career, as I find that the more organized that you are, the more efficiently you are in carrying out your functions and the more effective you will be.
Nova Southeastern University
J.D. in Law, 1999
Hofstra University
B.A. in Political Science/History, 1993
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2017 - Present
ZLD Law Group, A Division of Zuber Lawler & DelDuca, LLP
Associate Attorney
2015 - 2017
State Bar of New York
Member
2002
State Bar of Florida
Member
2010
State Bar of Massachusetts
Member
2010
American Bar Association
Member
2015