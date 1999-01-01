New York

Hi, I’m Carolyn. I am dedicated to providing you with legal services that are of a high quality, compassionate and understanding of your needs. I represent clients in the State of New York on several legal matters such as business formations and management, estate planning, contracts and legal agreements, collections, real estate, employment law and landlord/tenant issues.

My experience as a transactional attorney has helped me to focus on the details and to expand my critical thinking skills.

My most rewarding moments as an attorney has been negotiating multi-million dollar contracts on behalf of individual clients, condominium/homeowners associations and companies in New York. Working with individual clients, as well as large companies, has made me realize that no matter how big or small the negotiation, developing a strong foundation and knowledge base is the key to success.

My goal is to help you by learning about your goals, evaluating your needs and assisting you in achieving the most favorable outcome.

Why I practice law

Ever since I was very young, I have always wanted to help people because I find it to be personally very rewarding.

Fun fact

I am very organized and I love to organize just about every and anything. I have found this skill to be a useful quality in my career, as I find that the more organized that you are, the more efficiently you are in carrying out your functions and the more effective you will be.

Professional background

Education

Nova Southeastern University

J.D. in Law, 1999

Hofstra University

B.A. in Political Science/History, 1993

Experience

LZ Legal Services, LLC

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2017 - Present

ZLD Law Group, A Division of Zuber Lawler & DelDuca, LLP

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2017

Associations

State Bar of New York

Member

2002

State Bar of Florida

Member

2010

State Bar of Massachusetts

Member

2010

American Bar Association

Member

2015