Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Virginia
Prenuptial Agreement
Hi, I’m Chris Arakaky. I love analyzing complex legal issues and identifying the best solutions to get positive results.
I assist both businesses and individuals in Virginia on a wide-variety of matters, including business formation and contracts, estate planning, and employment. My goal is to help clients understand their rights and navigate the law to achieve their objectives.
I am a Virginia native and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2015. I worked as a Law Fellow for George Mason University for 2 years prior to joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.
I practice law because I enjoy making a difference by assisting people with their business and personal legal needs.
When I was in college, I lost over 100 lbs. through diet and exercise.
University of Virginia School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2015
George Mason University
B.A. in Integrative Studies, 2012
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2018 - Present
George Mason University
Law Fellow
2015 - 2018
Virginia Bar Association
Member
2018 - Present