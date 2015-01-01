Christopher Pride

About

Hi, I’m Christopher. I savor a challenge and excel at solving complex problems and explaining confusing concepts in simple terms.

My practice includes Texas estate planning and a host of other matters such as business formation, consumer law, and contract drafting. And although I do not practice business litigation, I have extensive personal injury law experience that helps me when advising business owners on such issues as protecting themselves from liability or handling lawsuits.

With the idea that prevention is the best solution, the highlight of my legal practice comes from not only meeting my clients’ existing needs but helping identify needs they didn’t even know they had and helping prevent or prepare for future issues.

I’m a strategist at heart and love helping my clients find creative solutions no matter how perplexing the dilemma. Outside of work, I’m an avid rock climber, board gamer, daddy of two, and student of foreign languages.