Christopher Pride

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Christopher Pride
Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Texas
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Christopher. I savor a challenge and excel at solving complex problems and explaining confusing concepts in simple terms.

My practice includes Texas estate planning and a host of other matters such as business formation, consumer law, and contract drafting. And although I do not practice business litigation, I have extensive personal injury law experience that helps me when advising business owners on such issues as protecting themselves from liability or handling lawsuits.

With the idea that prevention is the best solution, the highlight of my legal practice comes from not only meeting my clients’ existing needs but helping identify needs they didn’t even know they had and helping prevent or prepare for future issues.

I’m a strategist at heart and love helping my clients find creative solutions no matter how perplexing the dilemma. Outside of work, I’m an avid rock climber, board gamer, daddy of two, and student of foreign languages.

Why I Practice Law
My love of language and strategy led me to the law, and my passion for helping meet unique needs propels me forward.
Fun Fact
I have several years of barista experience and can still make a world-class cappuccino!
Professional background
Education

Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2019

University of North Texas

B.A. in English, 2015

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2019 - Present

Real Time Resolutions

Legal Intern (Compliance)

2019

Associations

American Bar Association

Member

2019- 2021

Dallas Bar Association

Member

2018 - 2020

