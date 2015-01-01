- All States
Christopher Pride
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Christopher. I savor a challenge and excel at solving complex problems and explaining confusing concepts in simple terms.
My practice includes Texas estate planning and a host of other matters such as business formation, consumer law, and contract drafting. And although I do not practice business litigation, I have extensive personal injury law experience that helps me when advising business owners on such issues as protecting themselves from liability or handling lawsuits.
With the idea that prevention is the best solution, the highlight of my legal practice comes from not only meeting my clients’ existing needs but helping identify needs they didn’t even know they had and helping prevent or prepare for future issues.
I’m a strategist at heart and love helping my clients find creative solutions no matter how perplexing the dilemma. Outside of work, I’m an avid rock climber, board gamer, daddy of two, and student of foreign languages.
Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2019
University of North Texas
B.A. in English, 2015
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2019 - Present
Real Time Resolutions
Legal Intern (Compliance)
2019
American Bar Association
Member
2019- 2021
Dallas Bar Association
Member
2018 - 2020
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.