Texas

Bankruptcy, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues

About

Hi, I'm Herman A. Lusky. I am a lawyer, Board Certified in both Business Bankruptcy Law and Consumer Bankruptcy Law by the Texas Board of Legal Certification, and have been since the Business Certification was established in 1988. In the past 40 plus years, I have helped many distressed individuals and small businesses solve their problems.

In 1980, I opened my own firm devoted to representing both creditors and debtors in insolvency and bankruptcy situations. I have been a frequent speaker and lecturer on consumer and business insolvency and bankruptcy matters, having spoken at the State Bar’s International Consumer Bankruptcy Conferences in Paris, France; Rome and Florence, Italy; Athens, Greece; Munich, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and, most recently, again in Florance, Italy. I often serve as a consultant to other law firms on bankruptcy, insolvency, and technology matters.

Why I practice law

I enjoy solving problems – other people’s problems, that is. That’s why I became a lawyer. That, and the fact that I didn’t do too well in high school biology, so I figured that ruled out being a doctor.

Fun fact

I also have certificates in sushi making, ten speed bicycle repair and carburetor tune-up. I was also a computer programmer while in law school.

Professional background

Education

University of Texas, School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1970

Vanderbilt University

B.A. in Economics, 1967

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

City of Dallas

Assistant City Attorney

1970 - 1971

Ungerman, Hill, Ungerman, Angrist, Dolginoff and Teofan

Partner

1971 - 1979

Lusky & Associates

Shareholder / President

1979 - Present

Associations

National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys

Member

1998 - Present

Dallas Bar Association – Bankruptcy and Commercial Law Section

Member

1975 - Present

Dallas Bar Association

Member

1970 - Present

Texas Bar - Bankruptcy Section and Technology Section

Member

1970 - Present