Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Texas
Bankruptcy, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues
Hi, I'm Herman A. Lusky. I am a lawyer, Board Certified in both Business Bankruptcy Law and Consumer Bankruptcy Law by the Texas Board of Legal Certification, and have been since the Business Certification was established in 1988. In the past 40 plus years, I have helped many distressed individuals and small businesses solve their problems.
In 1980, I opened my own firm devoted to representing both creditors and debtors in insolvency and bankruptcy situations. I have been a frequent speaker and lecturer on consumer and business insolvency and bankruptcy matters, having spoken at the State Bar’s International Consumer Bankruptcy Conferences in Paris, France; Rome and Florence, Italy; Athens, Greece; Munich, Germany, Dublin, Ireland and, most recently, again in Florance, Italy. I often serve as a consultant to other law firms on bankruptcy, insolvency, and technology matters.
I enjoy solving problems – other people’s problems, that is. That’s why I became a lawyer. That, and the fact that I didn’t do too well in high school biology, so I figured that ruled out being a doctor.
I also have certificates in sushi making, ten speed bicycle repair and carburetor tune-up. I was also a computer programmer while in law school.
University of Texas, School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1970
Vanderbilt University
B.A. in Economics, 1967
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
City of Dallas
Assistant City Attorney
1970 - 1971
Ungerman, Hill, Ungerman, Angrist, Dolginoff and Teofan
Partner
1971 - 1979
Lusky & Associates
Shareholder / President
1979 - Present
National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys
Member
1998 - Present
Dallas Bar Association – Bankruptcy and Commercial Law Section
Member
1975 - Present
Dallas Bar Association
Member
1970 - Present
Texas Bar - Bankruptcy Section and Technology Section
Member
1970 - Present