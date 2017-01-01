North Dakota

About

Hi, I'm Jenna. I enjoy connecting with my client and helping them solve and assemble the "puzzle pieces" of estate planning and probate. My areas of practice expand beyond estate planning and probate to include trust administration and real estate law, with an emphasis on oil and gas law.

One of my proudest career moments was serving as an extern for the North Dakota Supreme Court. This experience gave me a vast overview of many areas of legal practice.

I put my client's needs first and approach each case with an open mind. I enjoy spending time with my family, camping, and spending time at the lake.

Why I practice law

I enjoy being an advocate for my clients.

Fun fact

I am a board member for the F5 Project, a non profit organization, which provides resources for reintegration into society of the formerly incarcerated and those who overcome addiction.

Professional background

Education

University of North Dakota School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2017

North Dakota State University

B.S. in Criminal Justice, 2013

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2020 - 2022

Brudvik Law Office, P.C.

Associate Attorney/Law Clerk

2017 - 2020

Associations

State Bar Association of North Dakota

Member

2017 - 2022