About

Hi, I’m Jonah Dickey. The one thing that sets me apart from your average lawyer is the ability to stay calm and keep a smile on my face. I focus my practice on family law and estate planning.

The one skill I have really developed from the practice of law is the ability to listen. A good attorney needs to listen to their clients to understand their needs.

I have been privileged to represent many active duty and retired members of our proud armed forces.

I like to help keep my clients calm and minimize their personal stress levels while representing them. I personally like to play a round of golf with my father or take a bike ride on the beach with my wife to keep my stress levels down.

Why I practice law

Some of my closest friends had family members who were lawyers and I saw a unique mix of empathy and strength in their character. I wanted to emulate that in my own life to help others, which is what inspired me to become a lawyer.

Fun fact

Although I graduated from law school, I have an undergrad degree in art.

Professional background

Education

Regent University of Law

J.D. in Law, 2000

Oral Roberts University

B.S. in Commercial Art & Design, 1996

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

Whitbeck Bennett, PLLC

Partner

2022 - Present

Cordell & Cordell

Sr. Litigation Associate/Litigation Manager

2016-2022

Anderson & Associates, PC

Associate Attorney

2015 - 2016

Law office of Jonah S. Dickey

Owner

2010 - 2015

Chesapeake Public Defender’s Office

Assistant Public Defender

2006

Law Offices of Bobby L. Howlett, Jr.

Associate Attorney

2001 - 2005