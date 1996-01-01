Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Virginia
Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce
Hi, I’m Jonah Dickey. The one thing that sets me apart from your average lawyer is the ability to stay calm and keep a smile on my face. I focus my practice on family law and estate planning.
The one skill I have really developed from the practice of law is the ability to listen. A good attorney needs to listen to their clients to understand their needs.
I have been privileged to represent many active duty and retired members of our proud armed forces.
I like to help keep my clients calm and minimize their personal stress levels while representing them. I personally like to play a round of golf with my father or take a bike ride on the beach with my wife to keep my stress levels down.
Some of my closest friends had family members who were lawyers and I saw a unique mix of empathy and strength in their character. I wanted to emulate that in my own life to help others, which is what inspired me to become a lawyer.
Although I graduated from law school, I have an undergrad degree in art.
Regent University of Law
J.D. in Law, 2000
Oral Roberts University
B.S. in Commercial Art & Design, 1996
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Of Counsel
2023 - Present
Whitbeck Bennett, PLLC
Partner
2022 - Present
Cordell & Cordell
Sr. Litigation Associate/Litigation Manager
2016-2022
Anderson & Associates, PC
Associate Attorney
2015 - 2016
Law office of Jonah S. Dickey
Owner
2010 - 2015
Chesapeake Public Defender’s Office
Assistant Public Defender
2006
Law Offices of Bobby L. Howlett, Jr.
Associate Attorney
2001 - 2005