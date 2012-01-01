  • All States
Judith Henkin

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Judith Henkin
Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Vermont
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Judy. I’ve been working in the legal field, in one way or another, for more than three decades. I enjoy helping others learn about the legal system and their rights and obligations, whether in the civil or criminal law realm. 

Although I’ve practiced in a variety of areas, I concentrate in regulatory and health care law.

Lawyers need to listen to their clients. It’s a collaborative process, and I enjoy the back and forth that comes with helping a client.

I began my career as a prisoners’ rights attorney. There’s great satisfaction in serving the underserved and wrongly accused. A highlight for me was my first oral argument at the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing against the Attorney General on a jurisdictional case. And obtaining a ruling in my client’s favor.

I am concise and direct with clients, and try to explain things clearly.  Keep it simple, and clear.

Why I Practice Law
After college, but before I had chosen what I wanted to be when I grew up (it’s been a long journey!), I volunteered on a few community projects and events. Several of the people I worked closely with, and who impressed me, were lawyers. I saw that the legal field holds many possibilities.
Fun Fact
I enjoy camping with my dogs at the state parks in my vintage camper.
Professional background
Education

Vermont Law School

J.D. in Law, 1991

State University of New York Plattsburgh

B.A. in Sociology, 1980

 

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2024 - Present

Self-employed

Regulatory Consultant

2021 - Present

Vermont Department of Corrections

Deputy Commissioner

2019 - 2021

Green Mountain Care Board

General Counsel

2016 - 2019

Green Mountain Care Board

Director of Health Policy

2012 - 2016

Vermont Department of Banking, Insurance, Securities and Health Care Authority

Associate General Counsel

2011 - 2012

Associations

Vermont Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Read Customer Reviews

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.

To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.

This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.