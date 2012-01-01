Judith Henkin

- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
Hi, I’m Judy. I’ve been working in the legal field, in one way or another, for more than three decades. I enjoy helping others learn about the legal system and their rights and obligations, whether in the civil or criminal law realm.
Although I’ve practiced in a variety of areas, I concentrate in regulatory and health care law.
Lawyers need to listen to their clients. It’s a collaborative process, and I enjoy the back and forth that comes with helping a client.
I began my career as a prisoners’ rights attorney. There’s great satisfaction in serving the underserved and wrongly accused. A highlight for me was my first oral argument at the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing against the Attorney General on a jurisdictional case. And obtaining a ruling in my client’s favor.
I am concise and direct with clients, and try to explain things clearly. Keep it simple, and clear.
Vermont Law School
J.D. in Law, 1991
State University of New York Plattsburgh
B.A. in Sociology, 1980
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2024 - Present
Self-employed
Regulatory Consultant
2021 - Present
Vermont Department of Corrections
Deputy Commissioner
2019 - 2021
Green Mountain Care Board
General Counsel
2016 - 2019
Green Mountain Care Board
Director of Health Policy
2012 - 2016
Vermont Department of Banking, Insurance, Securities and Health Care Authority
Associate General Counsel
2011 - 2012
Vermont Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Vermont
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Hi, I’m Judy. I’ve been working in the legal field, in one way or another, for more than three decades. I enjoy helping others learn about the legal system and their rights and obligations, whether in the civil or criminal law realm.
Although I’ve practiced in a variety of areas, I concentrate in regulatory and health care law.
Lawyers need to listen to their clients. It’s a collaborative process, and I enjoy the back and forth that comes with helping a client.
I began my career as a prisoners’ rights attorney. There’s great satisfaction in serving the underserved and wrongly accused. A highlight for me was my first oral argument at the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing against the Attorney General on a jurisdictional case. And obtaining a ruling in my client’s favor.
I am concise and direct with clients, and try to explain things clearly. Keep it simple, and clear.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.