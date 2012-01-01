Judith Henkin

About

Hi, I’m Judy. I’ve been working in the legal field, in one way or another, for more than three decades. I enjoy helping others learn about the legal system and their rights and obligations, whether in the civil or criminal law realm.

Although I’ve practiced in a variety of areas, I concentrate in regulatory and health care law.

Lawyers need to listen to their clients. It’s a collaborative process, and I enjoy the back and forth that comes with helping a client.

I began my career as a prisoners’ rights attorney. There’s great satisfaction in serving the underserved and wrongly accused. A highlight for me was my first oral argument at the Vermont Supreme Court, arguing against the Attorney General on a jurisdictional case. And obtaining a ruling in my client’s favor.

I am concise and direct with clients, and try to explain things clearly. Keep it simple, and clear.