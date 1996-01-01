Julianne M. Parker

About

Hi, I’m Julianne Parker. I truly care about my clients and look forward to helping you through the legal process. I practice in a multitude of areas, including business law and bankruptcy.

I’ve been practicing law for more than 3 decades and have learned the importance of organization and responsiveness to clients.

I am a frequent author and speaker on bankruptcy related topics and have received several awards from the State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Law Section. I am a previous member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Bankruptcy Exam Committee and a current member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys.

I understand that the legal process can be intimidating and hope to ease your mind by providing compassion and understanding in addition to legal knowledge. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, fine dining and travel.