Julianne M. Parker
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Julianne Parker. I truly care about my clients and look forward to helping you through the legal process. I practice in a multitude of areas, including business law and bankruptcy.
I’ve been practicing law for more than 3 decades and have learned the importance of organization and responsiveness to clients.
I am a frequent author and speaker on bankruptcy related topics and have received several awards from the State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Law Section. I am a previous member of the Texas Board of Legal Specialization Bankruptcy Exam Committee and a current member of the National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys.
I understand that the legal process can be intimidating and hope to ease your mind by providing compassion and understanding in addition to legal knowledge. In my free time, I enjoy cooking, fine dining and travel.
Louisiana State University
J.D. in Law, 1984
Northwestern State University of Louisiana
B.A. in Political Science, 1980
LZ Legal Services - Fears Law PLLC
Of Counsel
2024 - Present
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2016 - Present
Julianne M. Parker, P.C.
Present
1996 - 2016
Bird & Skibell, P.C.
Associate
1991 - 1996
National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys
Member
2022 - Present
Professional background
