Managing Partner
The Trinity Law Firm
New Mexico
Hi, I'm Laurie. I enjoy practicing law because I see every new issue as a challenge. I am presented with a puzzle and I need to help my clients understand and complete the puzzle so that they can move on with their lives.
I learned that not all puzzles can always be solved immediately or in the manner clients sometimes think they should be solved but there are always many different options for solving the puzzle. My job is to make sure clients clearly understand all of their options so they can make a final educated decision about how to move forward.
As an attorney, I have had vast opportunities to work with varied organizations from national security programs to small business owners.
While I enjoy time spent in the office with clients I love being outdoors running, hiking, biking and fly fishing with my family.
University of Denver
J.D. in Law, 1994
University of New Mexico
B.A. in Political Science/Economics
The Trinity Law Firm
Managing Attorney
2014-Present
Laurie A. Gallegos, LLC
Managing Attorney
2009-2014
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Staff Attorney, Chief of Staff, Senior Advisor
1997-2009
Mary K. Walz, P.A.
Associate Attorney
1994-1997
United States District Court for the District of New Mexico
1999-Present
New Mexico Bar Association
Present