New Mexico

About

Hi, I'm Laurie. I enjoy practicing law because I see every new issue as a challenge. I am presented with a puzzle and I need to help my clients understand and complete the puzzle so that they can move on with their lives.

I learned that not all puzzles can always be solved immediately or in the manner clients sometimes think they should be solved but there are always many different options for solving the puzzle. My job is to make sure clients clearly understand all of their options so they can make a final educated decision about how to move forward.

Why I practice law

As an attorney, I have had vast opportunities to work with varied organizations from national security programs to small business owners.

Fun fact

While I enjoy time spent in the office with clients I love being outdoors running, hiking, biking and fly fishing with my family.

Professional background

Education

University of Denver

J.D. in Law, 1994

University of New Mexico

B.A. in Political Science/Economics

Experience

The Trinity Law Firm

Managing Attorney

2014-Present

Laurie A. Gallegos, LLC

Managing Attorney

2009-2014

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Staff Attorney, Chief of Staff, Senior Advisor

1997-2009

Mary K. Walz, P.A.

Associate Attorney

1994-1997

Associations

United States District Court for the District of New Mexico

1999-Present

New Mexico Bar Association

Present