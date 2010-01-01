  • All States
Mark E. Lyda

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Mark E. Lyda
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services - Lyda Law Firm
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Colorado
Practice Areas
Family & Personal
About

Hi, I’m Mark Lyda. Our firm’s mission is to increase access to high-quality legal services. We serve startups, small businesses, nonprofit, and individuals.

Over the course of my career, I have had the pleasure of helping small businesses in every stage of their journey, and I have helped individuals navigate many of life’s ups and downs.

In addition to my law firm experience, I am proud to have served as a clerk on the Colorado Supreme Court, as a JAG in the U.S. Air Force, and as a business founder myself.

Understanding the real experience of starting and running a business helps me better serve clients. When I am not practicing law, you can usually find me spending time with my family or writing computer code.

Why I Practice Law
I love helping people solve problems and achieve their goals.
Fun Fact
I am hooked on crossword puzzles and NYT games.
Professional background
Education

University of Notre Dame Law School

J.D. in Law, 2010

University of Kansas

B.A. in Music & English, 2005

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Lyda Law Firm

Of Counsel

2024 - Present

Lyda Law Firm

Partner

2014 - Present

U.S. Air Force (Reserve Component)

Captain

2016 - 2023

Wheeler Trigg O’Donnell LLP

Associate

2012 - 2014

Colorado Supreme Court

Law Clerk to Justice Monica Marquez

2010 - 2012

Office of the Governor of Colorado

Deputy Legal Counsel

2010

Associations

Colorado Council of Advisors on Consumer Credit

Chair

2015 - Present

Colorado Bar Association

Member

2010 - Present

