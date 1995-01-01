About

Hi, I’m Neil Siegel. I have an exceptionally warm personality and the ability to communicate complex legal issues in a way that non-lawyers can understand.

I handle matters in the state of Ohio that include a wide range of legal matters such as business entities and formation, contracts, wills and trusts, family law, personal injury, work related injuries, probate issues, as well as criminal and civil litigation.

My 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in the state Ohio (in addition to being licensed in NY) have provided me with the skills necessary to handle my clients’ legal matters in the most professional and expeditious manner possible.

One of my proudest career moments was assisting a family whose child was profoundly injured in an accident. Numerous law firms turned this case down; however, I was able to find a unique law on the books that resulted in a significant financial recovery for the family. That settlement, along with my estate planning knowledge, enabled the family to take care of their child’s significant medical needs resulting from this injury.