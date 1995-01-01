- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
Hi, I’m Neil Siegel. I have an exceptionally warm personality and the ability to communicate complex legal issues in a way that non-lawyers can understand.
I handle matters in the state of Ohio that include a wide range of legal matters such as business entities and formation, contracts, wills and trusts, family law, personal injury, work related injuries, probate issues, as well as criminal and civil litigation.
My 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in the state Ohio (in addition to being licensed in NY) have provided me with the skills necessary to handle my clients’ legal matters in the most professional and expeditious manner possible.
One of my proudest career moments was assisting a family whose child was profoundly injured in an accident. Numerous law firms turned this case down; however, I was able to find a unique law on the books that resulted in a significant financial recovery for the family. That settlement, along with my estate planning knowledge, enabled the family to take care of their child’s significant medical needs resulting from this injury.
Cleveland Marshall College of Law
J.D. in Law, 1991
Syracuse University
B.S. in Public Relations, 1987
LZ Legal Services - Neil W. Siegel, Attorney at Law
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Law Offices of Neil W. Siegel
Founder
1995 - Present
Geauga Bar Association
Member
1992 - Present
American Prepaid Legal Services Institute
Member
1995 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Ohio
- Family & Personal
Hi, I’m Neil Siegel. I have an exceptionally warm personality and the ability to communicate complex legal issues in a way that non-lawyers can understand.
I handle matters in the state of Ohio that include a wide range of legal matters such as business entities and formation, contracts, wills and trusts, family law, personal injury, work related injuries, probate issues, as well as criminal and civil litigation.
My 25 years of experience as a practicing attorney in the state Ohio (in addition to being licensed in NY) have provided me with the skills necessary to handle my clients’ legal matters in the most professional and expeditious manner possible.
One of my proudest career moments was assisting a family whose child was profoundly injured in an accident. Numerous law firms turned this case down; however, I was able to find a unique law on the books that resulted in a significant financial recovery for the family. That settlement, along with my estate planning knowledge, enabled the family to take care of their child’s significant medical needs resulting from this injury.
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.