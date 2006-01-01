- All States
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
- All Practice Areas
- Estate Planning
- Healthcare Directive
- Living Trust
- Last Will and Testament
- Power of Attorney
- Family & Personal
- Bankruptcy
- Name Change
- Child Custody / Support
- Employment and Termination
- Landlord / Tenant
- Marriage and Divorce
- Personal Injury
- Real Estate
- Prenuptial Agreement
- Business
- Business Contract Review
- Business Formation
- Business Licenses
- Business Litigation
- Business Management
- Collections and Debt Issues
- Corporate Ownership
- Employment and Termination
- Franchise Disclosure
- Landlord / Tenant
- Real Estate
- Website Terms and Conditions
- Intellectual Property
- Copyright
- Patent
- Trademark
- Home
- Legal Plans
- attorney directory
- Omaima Poonawala, Esq.
Omaima Poonawala, Esq.
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Omaima. I’ve been advising small business owners for almost 10 years. My areas of practice are in corporate and trademark law.
In my time practicing law, I have learned a lot about the legal needs of small business owners and what it takes for them to launch, grow and maintain a successful business.
One of my proudest career moments was when I was able to successfully get over $500k returned to my client for a real estate deal that the opposing party had defaulted on. I had accounted for this scenario when drafting the purchase contract and was able to recover the money for him. I remember him saying he was so stressed out about losing his deposit that he couldn’t sleep at night.
Due to my extensive experience in corporate law, I am able to quickly and efficiently spot issues and can think outside the box in addressing solutions. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, baking and swimming with my kids!
Suffolk University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2011
Southwestern University
B.A. in Psychology, 2006
LZ Legal Services
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
Co-Counsel
2023 - Present
LZ Legal Services LLC
Trademark Attorney
2022 - Present
LZ Legal Services LLC
Corporate Attorney
2018 - 2022
Edwards Sutarwalla PLLC
Of Counsel
2013 - 2018
Meet the Attorney
- Arizona
- Business
Hi, I’m Omaima. I’ve been advising small business owners for almost 10 years. My areas of practice are in corporate and trademark law.
In my time practicing law, I have learned a lot about the legal needs of small business owners and what it takes for them to launch, grow and maintain a successful business.
One of my proudest career moments was when I was able to successfully get over $500k returned to my client for a real estate deal that the opposing party had defaulted on. I had accounted for this scenario when drafting the purchase contract and was able to recover the money for him. I remember him saying he was so stressed out about losing his deposit that he couldn’t sleep at night.
Due to my extensive experience in corporate law, I am able to quickly and efficiently spot issues and can think outside the box in addressing solutions. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, baking and swimming with my kids!
Professional background
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.