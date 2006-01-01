  • All States
Omaima Poonawala, Esq.

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Omaima Poonawala, Esq.
Co-Counsel
LZ Legal Services
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Arizona
Practice Areas
Business
About

Hi, I’m Omaima. I’ve been advising small business owners for almost 10 years. My areas of practice are in corporate and trademark law.

In my time practicing law, I have learned a lot about the legal needs of small business owners and what it takes for them to launch, grow and maintain a successful business.

One of my proudest career moments was when I was able to successfully get over $500k returned to my client for a real estate deal that the opposing party had defaulted on. I had accounted for this scenario when drafting the purchase contract and was able to recover the money for him. I remember him saying he was so stressed out about losing his deposit that he couldn’t sleep at night.

Due to my extensive experience in corporate law, I am able to quickly and efficiently spot issues and can think outside the box in addressing solutions. In my spare time, I enjoy reading, baking and swimming with my kids!

Why I Practice Law
I was inspired to practice law because I wanted to help others.
Fun Fact
I was born and raised in Austin, Texas!
Professional background
Education

Suffolk University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2011

Southwestern University

B.A. in Psychology, 2006

Experience

LZ Legal Services

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Co-Counsel

2023 - Present

LZ Legal Services LLC

Trademark Attorney

2022 - Present

LZ Legal Services LLC

Corporate Attorney

2018 - 2022

Edwards Sutarwalla PLLC

Of Counsel

2013 - 2018

Associations

