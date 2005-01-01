Arizona

Business Formation

About

Hi, I'm Rezarta Mataj. You will define me quickly once I share that I was appointed as a federal judge in Albania when I was 25 years old and succeeded in becoming a US attorney three years after moving to the US.

My specific practice areas are intellectual property law (trademark, copyright), and business law.

The 10-year experience gained while being on the bench and in-house in a big California company has provided me with valuable insight into commercial, corporate, and intellectual property law, listening carefully, diagnosing the issue quickly, and thinking outside the box.

In Albania, I received a Ph.D. degree on Albanian Federal Tort Claims Act and lectured in many law schools on IP law, Contracts, Torts, Civil Procedure, and Business law. I graduated as a judge from the Albanian School of Magistrates, ranking first in my class.

Why I practice law

Speaking up for others and the drive to find right and wrong sides in a situation inspired me to follow a law career.

Fun fact

I am a proud mom of two girls and a German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix. I love cooking, watching biographies, and volunteering for the Albanian community in Arizona in my free time. I speak Albanian and conversational French and Italian.

Professional background

Education

Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2020

University of Tirana, Faculty of Law

Ph.D. in Administrative Law, 2017

Albanian School of Magistrates

Postgraduate Degree in Law, 2008

University of Tirana, Faculty of Law

B.A. in Law, 2005

Experience

LegalZoom Legal Services

Trademark Attorney

2022 - Present

Pulse IP, LLC

Trademark Attorney

2021 - Present

Jacuzzi Inc.

Trademark/Corporate Paralegal

2020 - 2021

Tirana District Court, Albania

Judge

2013 - 2017

Kavaja District Court, Albania

Judge

2009 - 2013

Shkoder Disrict Court, Albania

Judge

2007 - 2009

Associations

State Bar of Arizona

Member

2020 - Present

State Bar of California

Member

2021 - Present

State Bar of New York

Member

2021 - Present