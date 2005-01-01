Trademark Attorney
Hi, I'm Rezarta Mataj. You will define me quickly once I share that I was appointed as a federal judge in Albania when I was 25 years old and succeeded in becoming a US attorney three years after moving to the US.
My specific practice areas are intellectual property law (trademark, copyright), and business law.
The 10-year experience gained while being on the bench and in-house in a big California company has provided me with valuable insight into commercial, corporate, and intellectual property law, listening carefully, diagnosing the issue quickly, and thinking outside the box.
In Albania, I received a Ph.D. degree on Albanian Federal Tort Claims Act and lectured in many law schools on IP law, Contracts, Torts, Civil Procedure, and Business law. I graduated as a judge from the Albanian School of Magistrates, ranking first in my class.
Speaking up for others and the drive to find right and wrong sides in a situation inspired me to follow a law career.
I am a proud mom of two girls and a German Shepherd/Rottweiler mix. I love cooking, watching biographies, and volunteering for the Albanian community in Arizona in my free time. I speak Albanian and conversational French and Italian.
Arizona State University, Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2020
University of Tirana, Faculty of Law
Ph.D. in Administrative Law, 2017
Albanian School of Magistrates
Postgraduate Degree in Law, 2008
University of Tirana, Faculty of Law
B.A. in Law, 2005
2022 - Present
Pulse IP, LLC
Trademark Attorney
2021 - Present
Jacuzzi Inc.
Trademark/Corporate Paralegal
2020 - 2021
Tirana District Court, Albania
Judge
2013 - 2017
Kavaja District Court, Albania
Judge
2009 - 2013
Shkoder Disrict Court, Albania
Judge
2007 - 2009
State Bar of Arizona
Member
2020 - Present
State Bar of California
Member
2021 - Present
State Bar of New York
Member
2021 - Present