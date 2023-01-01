California

About

Greetings, I’m R. Ross Jacinto. I've been practicing law for thirty years and I enjoy helping others in difficult situations.

I'm a Certified Family Law Specialist and have a background in civil litigation.

The biggest skill I've learned as an attorney is to listen and communicate with clients. Communication is the key to great representation.

The best moments are when I can bring a family back together and have a final resolution in a divorce.

I provide value to my clients by having an excellent support staff that can manage calls when I'm in court or out of the office. The team approach gives clients the value for their retainer.

Why I practice law

I was inspired to practice law by my father who is also a family law attorney. I spent years with him as a child going to court and his office. There I learned work ethic and the value of being a good attorney.

Fun fact

Apart from practicing law, I enjoy playing golf and pickleball.

Professional background

Education

University of West Los Angeles

J.D. in Law, 1993

University of Southern California

B.A. in Communications, 1990

Experience

LZ Legal Services - Law Offices of R. Ross Jacinto

Co-Counsel

2024 - Present

Law Offices of R. Ross Jacinto

Owner

1994 - Present

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

1994 - Present

Los Angeles County Bar

Member

1994 - Present

Pasadena Bar Association

Member

2000 - Present