LZ Legal Services - Law Offices of R. Ross Jacinto
California
Prenuptial Agreement
Greetings, I’m R. Ross Jacinto. I've been practicing law for thirty years and I enjoy helping others in difficult situations.
I'm a Certified Family Law Specialist and have a background in civil litigation.
The biggest skill I've learned as an attorney is to listen and communicate with clients. Communication is the key to great representation.
The best moments are when I can bring a family back together and have a final resolution in a divorce.
I provide value to my clients by having an excellent support staff that can manage calls when I'm in court or out of the office. The team approach gives clients the value for their retainer.
I was inspired to practice law by my father who is also a family law attorney. I spent years with him as a child going to court and his office. There I learned work ethic and the value of being a good attorney.
Apart from practicing law, I enjoy playing golf and pickleball.
University of West Los Angeles
J.D. in Law, 1993
University of Southern California
B.A. in Communications, 1990
LZ Legal Services - Law Offices of R. Ross Jacinto
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Law Offices of R. Ross Jacinto
Owner
1994 - Present
State Bar of California
Member
1994 - Present
Los Angeles County Bar
Member
1994 - Present
Pasadena Bar Association
Member
2000 - Present