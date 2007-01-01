Of Counsel
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Washington
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Marriage and Divorce, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I am Sarah. I believe offering affordable legal services will increase access to justice for those in need. I am an attorney, business consultant and licensed mediator, and I specialize in intellectual property rights management and contract administration.
In my time as an attorney, I counsel my clients on how best to minimize liabilities through strategic organizing and long-term planning. I enjoy volunteering on the board of several non-profit organizations.
The greatest moments in my career have been while working for the rock stars, bands, and artists I grew up with having their posters on my bedroom walls now as legal clients.
As a balance to practicing law, I am also a yoga/mediation teacher along with teaching standup paddle board yoga.
Southwestern Law School
J.D. in Law, 2010
Oregon State University
B.S. in New Media Communication, 2005
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Of Counsel
2022 - Present
New World Entrepreneur & Entertainment Law, PLLC
Owner/Attorney
2014 - Present
Warner Music Group
In-House Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs
2010 - 2014
King Homes Paterno & Berliner
Publishing Adminstrator / Paralegal
2009 - 2010
Minority Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Oregon Muslim Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Oregon State Bar Association
Member
2021 - Present
Polk & Marion County Bar Associations
Member
2021 - Present
Spokane County Bar Association
Member
2020 - Present
Washington State Bar Association
Member
2013 - Present
Beverly Hills Bar Association
Member
2007 - Present
Los Angeles County Bar Association
Member
2007 - Present