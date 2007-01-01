Washington

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Marriage and Divorce, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I am Sarah. I believe offering affordable legal services will increase access to justice for those in need. I am an attorney, business consultant and licensed mediator, and I specialize in intellectual property rights management and contract administration.

In my time as an attorney, I counsel my clients on how best to minimize liabilities through strategic organizing and long-term planning. I enjoy volunteering on the board of several non-profit organizations.

Why I practice law

The greatest moments in my career have been while working for the rock stars, bands, and artists I grew up with having their posters on my bedroom walls now as legal clients.

Fun fact

As a balance to practicing law, I am also a yoga/mediation teacher along with teaching standup paddle board yoga.

Professional background

Education

Southwestern Law School

J.D. in Law, 2010

Oregon State University

B.S. in New Media Communication, 2005

Experience

Evergreen Attorneys PLLC

Of Counsel

2022 - Present

New World Entrepreneur & Entertainment Law, PLLC

Owner/Attorney

2014 - Present

Warner Music Group

In-House Counsel, Business & Legal Affairs

2010 - 2014

King Homes Paterno & Berliner

Publishing Adminstrator / Paralegal

2009 - 2010

Associations

Minority Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Oregon Muslim Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Oregon State Bar Association

Member

2021 - Present

Polk & Marion County Bar Associations

Member

2021 - Present

Spokane County Bar Association

Member

2020 - Present

Washington State Bar Association

Member

2013 - Present

Beverly Hills Bar Association

Member

2007 - Present

Los Angeles County Bar Association

Member

2007 - Present