Hi, I am Veronica Aguilar. I am a solution finder and a problem solver. I represent clients all over the State of California on a variety of business and personal legal matters to include family law, pre- and post nuptial agreements, civil litigation, employment litigation/law, personal injury and contract review and formation. I have taken thousands of depositions and have been involved in hundreds of arbitrations and many Superior Court trials.
California Western School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1990
San Diego State University
B.A. in Political Science, 1997
LZ Legal Services, LLC
Co-Counsel
2024 - Present
Law Offices of Veronica M. Aguilar
Owner
1998 - Present
Edwards, White & Sooy
Senior Litigation Attorney
1993 - 1998
Borton, Petrini & Conron
Associate Attorney
1990 - 1993
State Bar of California
Member
1991 - Present
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.
To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.
This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.