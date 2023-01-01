Design Patent Pricing Packages – Design Patent Fees and Services

Design Patent pricing

Compare our design patent packages and pricing:

Standard

Best price for the basics

$999

+ federal filing fees

Gold

Includes comprehensive search

$1249

+ federal filing fees

A registered patent attorney or agent will review your information and provide advice and suggestions for improvement
 available available
Professional preparation of your design patent application
 available available
Technical illustrations from up to seven different viewpoints including front, back, left, right, top, bottom and 3-sided perspective
 available available
Electronic filing of your application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (Electronic filing ensures the earliest possible filing date)
 available available
Dedicated customer support
 available available
Non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement forms to help you seek funding and market your design
 available available
A comprehensive design patent search. The search results are categorized and bound for your convenience. We will send the results of the search to you for your review before proceeding with your application
 not available available

Standard

Best price for the basics

+ federal filing fees

$999

available A registered patent attorney or agent will review your information and provide advice and suggestions for improvement

available Professional preparation of your design patent application

available Technical illustrations from up to seven different viewpoints including front, back, left, right, top, bottom and 3-sided perspective

available Electronic filing of your application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (Electronic filing ensures the earliest possible filing date)

available Dedicated customer support

available Non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement forms to help you seek funding and market your design

not available A comprehensive design patent search. The search results are categorized and bound for your convenience. We will send the results of the search to you for your review before proceeding with your application

View details

Gold

Includes comprehensive search

+ federal filing fees

$1249

available A registered patent attorney or agent will review your information and provide advice and suggestions for improvement

available Professional preparation of your design patent application

available Technical illustrations from up to seven different viewpoints including front, back, left, right, top, bottom and 3-sided perspective

available Electronic filing of your application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (Electronic filing ensures the earliest possible filing date)

available Dedicated customer support

available Non-disclosure and confidentiality agreement forms to help you seek funding and market your design

available A comprehensive design patent search. The search results are categorized and bound for your convenience. We will send the results of the search to you for your review before proceeding with your application

View details

How It Works

Our 3–step process is fast and easy.

Complete our design patent questionnaire

1. Complete our design patent questionnaire

A registered patent attorney or agent reviews your information

2. A registered patent attorney or agent reviews your information

We file your application with the USPatent and Trademark Office

3. We file your application with the USPatent and Trademark Office

For a more detailed view of our design patent process, click here.

Government Filing Fees

$204.00
$408.00
$1020.00
Government Filing Fee by Entity Type (required)*
Micro entity
Small entity
Large entity

Ask away. We have answers.

A specialist is here to help

Customer Care

(866) 738-2980

We're available Mon-Fri 5am-7pm PT, Weekends 7am-4pm PT.

Speak with an attorney

Attorney

Get legal advice from an independent attorney at a price you can afford.

Design Patent Pricing Packages – Design Patent Fees and Services

When you apply for a design patent through LegalZoom, you can choose from two affordable pricing packages. The design patent cost for the standard package includes review, advice, and suggestions for improvement by a registered patent agent. The standard package also includes professional preparation of your design patent application, technical illustrations from up to seven viewpoints, electronic filing of your application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and free non-disclosure and confidentiality forms for discussing and marketing your invention. The gold design patent package includes everything from the standard package, plus a comprehensive patent search to identify similar and related patents. LegalZoom design patent packages offer exceptional value and come with dedicated customer support. To begin the design patent process, start by answering an online questionnaire and submitting sketches or drawings of your invention. A USPTO-registered patent professional will provide a patent consultation by phone and a technical illustrator will prepare the professional patent drawings according to USPTO requirements. Your patent agent will prepare your design patent application and file your completed application with the USPTO electronically. The U.S. Patent Office assigns a patent examiner to review your application and determine whether to grant a patent. Get started with the design patent application process by answering a few questions. 

*The government filing fees include the basic filing, search and examination fees for design patent applications, and do not include the required issuance fee once an application has been reviewed and allowed by the USPTO. Additionally, an inventor's entity type is based on several factors. We can help you determine your entity type and applicable filing fees through our simple online questionnaire. Most LegalZoom customers fall under either small-entity or micro-entity status.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT:This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement. This portion of the LegalZoom website is not a lawyer referral service or prepaid legal services plan. The sole basis for the inclusion of this advertisement is the payment of a fee for exclusive advertising rights. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. We do not make any representation and have not made any judgment as to the qualifications, expertise or credentials of any participating lawyer. The information contained on this site is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your need for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.

To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, South Dakota, Utah or Wyoming, please click here for additional information.

This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the sponsoring attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.