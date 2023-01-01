Get exclusive rights to a name, symbol, or slogan that distinguishes your business.
See if the name, symbol, or slogan you want to register is available.
Protect your brand by being alerted of potential infringements.
Keep others from using and profiting from your book, article, song, photo, art, etc.
If you're not ready to file for a utility patent, buy time and get "patent pending" status.
Prevent others from making, using, or selling your invention without your permission.
We know intellectual property protection can seem complicated. We're here to make it simple.
Get the right guidance with an attorney by your side.