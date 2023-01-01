Patent Search

What are some of the specifics of my invention that I need to provide for my search?

The title should describe the invention's function, purpose or type. It shouldn’t be a name used for marketing purposes, like a trademark or brand name. For example: if you had invented the light bulb, the name of your invention might have been "incandescent filament in a glass bulb." The name for a tape recorder could be a "machine for sound recording and reproduction.

What if I have more than one use for my invention?

Although your invention may have been created to be used a specific way, there are often other ways to use it. Describing many different ways your invention could be used can potentially broaden the scope of your patent protection.



For example, although the "Thigh Master" is designed primarily to tone your thighs, it is also effective in toning your arms and chest. In this case, the overall objective is increased muscle strength.



Another example is an engine specifically designed for a lawnmower. Though intended for a lawnmower, it might also be used to propel a go-cart or scooter. Listing these alternative uses can potentially broaden your protection.